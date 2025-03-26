Auditor Fitzpatrick commences regularly-scheduled audit of St. Clair County

03/26/2025 - JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.

Missouri State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick announced today that his office has started a regularly-scheduled audit of St. Clair County, located in western Missouri. The audit commenced with an entrance meeting with county officials on Wednesday, March 26.

Organized in 1841, the current audit marks the 9th review of county operations in the last 30 years. The last performance audit of St. Clair County conducted by the State Auditor's Office was released in November 2017. The report gave the county a rating of "good" but did make recommendations to improve accounting practices in the sheriff's office and establish better limits for access to the property tax system to prevent the potential for unauthorized changes to tax records. The report also identified concerns with data security in several county offices.

Individuals may provide information confidentially for consideration during the audit of St. Clair County to the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline at 800-347-8597, by email at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by visiting www.auditor.mo.gov/hotline.