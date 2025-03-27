SIGMA Auction Recovers $2.47M in High-Value Food Manufacturing Equipment Auction for Fortune 500 Client

EVANSVILLE, IN, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SIGMA Auction, a leading provider of industrial asset auction and recovery services, has announced the successful completion of a large-scale equipment auction for a Fortune 500 food manufacturer, delivering a total project recovery of $2.47 million.

Branded as the Premier Soup & Broth Processing-Packaging Auction, the event occurred at the client’s 300,000-square-foot Oregon facility and marked the first phase of a broader multi-stage liquidation strategy. The project included both pre-sale and live auction components, maximizing recovery through a tailored approach and extended marketing timeline.

To optimize returns, SIGMA Auction recommended moving the auction date from November 2024 to March 2025, creating a longer pre-sale window. This strategy significantly increased early buyer interest and total recovery value.

“Our team executed a time-sensitive and very complex project with absolute precision,” said Randa Doleh, COO of SIGMA Group. “The results reflect our commitment to delivering real value for our clients — even under tight timelines and logistical challenges.”

The success of this project strengthens SIGMA Auction’s longstanding relationship with the Fortune 500 client and positions the company for future phases of its equipment disposition.

Key Highlights:

Total Recovery: $2.47 million

Pre-Sale: $1.08M

Auction Hammer Value: $1.39M

Sell-Through Rate: 95% of ~300 lots

Top Equipment Sold:

ADCO Cartoner – $189,500

Retort Systems – $600,000 (combined)

Flottweg Centrifuge – $102,500

Facility Cost Savings: $500,000 on equipment removal


About SIGMA Auction:
SIGMA Auction is a national leader in industrial asset disposition, offering full-service auction solutions tailored to the food, beverage, and manufacturing industries. Focusing on strategic execution and client ROI, SIGMA helps organizations unlock value from surplus equipment with confidence.

