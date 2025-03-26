Statement from Governor Kathy Hochul on Supreme Court’s Ghost Gun Ruling

“Too many New Yorkers have been killed because of ghost guns: unregistered firearms that are explicitly manufactured to evade our gun safety laws. These dangerous weapons put lives at risk – which is why I signed the nation’s toughest restrictions on ghost guns into law months after taking office. Because of New York’s efforts, gun violence plummeted to the lowest level on record. Since 2023, State Police have seized more than 3,400 illegal guns and last year police seized more than 750 ghost guns from the streets of New York. Today’s ruling from the United States Supreme Court has upheld federal regulations on these dangerous weapons that were implemented under the Biden Administration and this ruling will keep America safer.

“But our fight to keep New Yorkers safe is not over. In this year’s budget, I’m proposing a massive $370 million investment to crack down on gun violence and support communities impacted by crime. We’re surging police on the subways and using our ‘red flag’ laws to get guns away from dangerous indivi duals. At a time when the federal government seems to be turning their back on common-sense gun safety regulations, New York will stand strong to protect our people and keep our streets safe.”