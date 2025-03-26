ViewPoint Simulations Announces Successful Exit from Summit Venture Studio

Ready to Deliver on the Promise of Increasing Student Engagement while Improving Student Outcomes

We remain committed to our mission of equipping instructors with the tools to captivate and engage students, while elevating student outcomes through immersive, collaborative learning experiences.” — Dr. Elisabeth Gerber, Founder & Chief Academic Officer

ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ViewPoint Simulations announced today its successful exit from Summit Venture Studio . An educational technology company, ViewPoint is centered around empowering educators to create engaging and immersive learning experiences in higher ed classrooms. Today’s milestone marks a significant achievement in ViewPoint’s journey, as they transition into the next phase of independent growth, having fully commercialized their technology and established a strong market presence.Summit Venture Studio played a crucial role in accelerating the development of ViewPoint, providing invaluable support in product commercialization, operational scaling, and go-to-market execution. Through their guidance, the ViewPoint team transformed their vision into a fully operational business, and are now well-positioned to continue their growth independently."Summit Venture Studio has been an outstanding partner in our journey," said Fiona Hayes, CEO of ViewPoint Simulations. "Their insight and resources helped us navigate the early stages of commercialization, and we are now ready to take the next step as a standalone entity. We are incredibly grateful for their support and excited for what the future holds."Elisabeth Gerber, ViewPoint’s technology creator and company founder, originally developed ViewPoint as a simulation tool she could use in her own classroom. Upon realizing there was a demand from other instructors in public policy, she decided to commercialize what she developed and launch a company. The market response has proven the need for a program like ViewPoint.“We remain committed to our mission of equipping instructors with the tools to captivate and engage students, while elevating student outcomes through immersive, collaborative learning experiences,” said Gerber. “Using simulations in the classroom fosters critical thinking and problem solving while increasing student engagement. With a strong foundation in place, we look ahead to expanding our impact, growing our team, and continuing to deliver innovative solutions to our customers.”Summit Venture Studio's exit aligns with their mission to help university-affiliated startups commercialize and become self-sufficient. The successful transition stands as a testament to their model and the collaborative effort that has driven their success.ViewPoint Simulations will continue to work with Summit Venture Studio as an equity partner.

