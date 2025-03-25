Agriculture Committee adopts two decisions to enhance transparency, notifications

Tariff-Rate Quotas (TRQs) allow a specified quantity of a product to be imported at a lower tariff rate, while any quantity exceeding that limit is subject to higher tariffs.

Triennial reviews of Nairobi and Bali decisions

The Chair announced that members successfully concluded the third triennial review of the Nairobi Decision on Export Competition in December 2024 through a written procedure. The outcome package includes the Review Report (G/AG/39 ) and a decision on a comprehensive export competition notification requirements and formats (G/AG/2/Add.2 ). This streamlines the relevant notification requirements adopted in 1995 (G/AG/2 ) and integrates the export competition questionnaire (ECQ) from the Nairobi Decision. She thanked members for their constructive engagement in reaching consensus.

Members also adopted a key document on enhanced transparency of TRQ administration notifications (RD/AG/134/Rev.2) in order to implement the Bali Decision on Tariff Rate Quota administration. Members hailed the successful adoption of the decision on TRQ notifications (G/AG/2/Add.3), recognizing it as the culmination of months of hard work and productive dialogue.

Members also launched discussions on the second triennial review of the operation of the Bali Decision and shared their expectations of the review.

Updates on agricultural market developments, food security

Members heard updated reports from the World Food Programme(WFP), the International Grains Council (IGC) and the World Bank on the latest developments in food security and agriculture. The organizations were invited to the Committee to share information and experiences as a follow-up to the report and recommendations of the work programme undertaken pursuant to the MC12 declaration on food insecurity.

The WFP warned that the world is entering a period of high uncertainty, marked by a worsening global food security crisis and humanitarian funding cuts. It estimated that 343 million people suffered from acute food insecurity across 74 countries in 2024 — nearly 200 million more than pre-pandemic levels.

The WFP stressed that conflict remains the primary driver of food insecurity in war zones, including Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gaza and Somalia. Other factors, such as climate change, economic instability, rising food prices and currency depreciation, continue to affect food supply in developing economies.

The WFP urged governments to find political solutions to end conflicts, strengthen food systems and enhance support for local economies. It also called for governments to secure funding to protect vulnerable populations and build community food resilience.

The IGC projected record grain production and a global rebound in grain trade in 2025–26, driven by strong demand from Asia and Africa, as well as other positive market trends. The IGC also outlined its ongoing efforts to improve and standardize trade statistics for rice through better classification of rice types in global trade. It has also developed a dashboard for net food-importing countries to track market changes and refine food security strategies.

The World Bank echoed concerns raised by the WFP and IGC, stating that acute food insecurity remains at record levels, with an estimated 713–757 million people undernourished. It introduced its Global Challenge Program on Food and Nutrition Security, which includes early warning systems, cross-sectoral approaches to nutrition, and improved access to climate finance for smallholders.

The World Bank reaffirmed its commitment to nutrition security, emphasizing its alignment with global efforts such as the Nutrition for Growth Summit in Paris and its integration of nutrition objectives across health, agriculture and social protection investments.

Members thanked the international organizations for their updates. Some highlighted concerns over food insecurity in least developed countries (LDCs) and net food-importing developing countries (NFIDCs), citing conflict, climate change and high import dependency as key challenges. Others emphasized the need for greater financial support for food and climate resilience while urging the WTO to address the root causes of food insecurity through further agricultural reforms.

Members also discussed follow-up to Food Security Work Programme recommendations (G/AG/38) from the 12th Ministerial Conference. The Chair commended members' efforts in implementing some of these recommendations within the Committee and the Working Group on Trade, Debt and Finance. Some members stressed the need to turn recommendations into concrete actions, including informal dedicated workshops to share experiences.

Review of the NFIDC list

Divergences remain on the annual review of the NFIDCs list, which is undertaken annually in the Committee's March meeting. Some members favoured a data-based review exercise requiring NFIDCs to present updated statistics, whereas some others saw no basis to submit such data by NFIDCs beyond their inclusion in the list.

The discussion concluded without a common understanding of whether the annual review had been accomplished. Some members called for continued discussions in subsequent meetings, while others opposed extending talks beyond the annual March meeting. At the same time, members agreed that the current list (G/AG/5/Rev.12) remains valid unless consensus dictates otherwise.

Review of agricultural policies

A total of 208 questions were raised by members concerning individual notifications and specific implementation matters during the meeting. This peer review process allows members to address issues related to the implementation of commitments outlined in the Agreement on Agriculture. Of these, 31 issues were raised for the first time, while 15 were recurring matters from previous Committee meetings.

The 31 new items covered a range of topics, including Australia's food and fibre program, Brazil's rural initiative, Canada's multiple farm and dairy support programs, and the European Union's tariffs on Russian agri-food imports. Other topics included India's sugar support and tariff changes on Bourbon whiskey, Indonesia's various farm support policies, and Japan's support for CO₂ reduction and fertilizer procurement. Members also reviewed Paraguay's financial assistance to farmers, Switzerland's farm payments, Thailand's debt relief measures and rice support, Türkiye's tax and pricing systems, the United Kingdom's productivity-boosting scheme, and the United States' applied tariffs and multiple farm support programs.

Since the previous meeting in November 2024, a total of 110 individual notifications have been submitted to the Committee, covering market access, domestic support, export competition and notifications in the context of the NFIDC Decision. The majority of these notifications — 45 in total — pertain to export competition.

The Chair urged members to submit timely and complete notifications and to respond to overdue questions, stressing the critical importance of enhanced transparency.

All questions submitted for the meeting are available in G/AG/W/252. All questions and replies received are available in the WTO's Agriculture Information Management System (AG IMS).

Technology transfer

The Chair reported productive discussions at an informal meeting on 13 February regarding guidance on how to pursue further discussions on technology transfer in 2025.

Some members expressed interest in shifting discussions from experience-sharing to the WTO framework of rules and its role in promoting agricultural innovations and technologies. While they acknowledged that the Agreement on Agriculture provides a clear policy and legal basis for agricultural technology transfer — essential for improving food security and rural development — barriers remain in accessing these technologies, highlighting the need for affordable innovations. To address these challenges, these members suggested future seminars to discuss both policy considerations under the Agreement on Agriculture and practical country case studies.

Some members also emphasized the need for the Committee to further explore sustainable agriculture, with a focus on practical, expert-led discussions. One suggestion was to highlight the importance of capacity building in developing economies, supported by strengthened collaboration with regional research centres.

The Chair noted the need to continue discussions on this agenda item at the next meeting, which will help the incoming Chair plan future work.

Other business

The Chair said that the election of the new Chair will be considered at the June meeting, as the consultation process is still ongoing.

The Inter-American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture (IICA) briefly introduced its 2025 work plan (G/AG/GEN/248). In close cooperation with the WTO, the IICA will organize a seminar in Paraguay in the second half of the year to train government officials from the region on improving their notification capacity and negotiation skills.

Next meeting

The next meeting of the Committee on Agriculture is scheduled for 23-24 June 2025.

