Direct Logistics Appoints Dustin Symes as President to Lead Next Phase of Growth

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Direct Logistics , a leading provider of software-enabled third-party logistics solutions, has announced the appointment of Dustin Symes as President. Symes brings over two decades of sales and leadership experience in mail, logistics and technology sectors, positioning him well to drive Direct Logistics' next phase of growth and innovation.As President, Symes will oversee the company’s strategic direction, operational execution, and continued investment in technology-driven logistics solutions. His appointment underscores Direct Logistics’ commitment to delivering best-in-class transportation management services and expanding its impact within the industry.Direct Logistics has been a trusted provider of best-in-class, third-party mail-as-freight solutions for nearly 30 years, moving hundreds of shipments weekly and serving a nationwide network of client origins and delivery destinations. With Symes' appointment, the company will be launching its next-generation software platform, enabling an expanded service offering that includes additional truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), and parcel shipping solutions. This strategic investment underscores Direct Logistics’ mission to enhance efficiency and flexibility for its customers.Prior to joining Direct Logistics, Symes was the Chief Commercial Leader at Enru Logistics, where he was responsible for growing its logistics and postal optimization segments. In this role, he was instrumental in developing and scaling logistics relationships, optimizing supply chain operations, and driving customer success. His deep industry knowledge and strategic vision will play a crucial role in strengthening Direct Logistics' position as a premier provider of transportation management solutions.“I am honored to join Direct Logistics at such a pivotal time in the company’s journey,” said Symes. “With its strong foundation, innovative technology, and talented team, Direct Logistics is well-positioned to continue delivering exceptional value to our mail-as-freight customers, even as we expand into freight-of-all-kinds. I look forward to locking arms with our excellent staff and valued industry partners to drive sustainable growth and operational excellence.”Chris Rasmussen, Chairman of Direct Logistics and Managing Partner of Vegvisir Capital Partners, added, “Dustin is a proven leader with a deep understanding of logistics technology and operational strategy. His vision aligns perfectly with our growth objectives for Direct Logistics, and we are thrilled to have him at the helm, driving continued success for our company and our customers.”The appointment of Symes marks an exciting new chapter for Direct Logistics, as the company continues to invest in cutting-edge logistics solutions, expand its market presence, and deepen its commitment to delivering efficient and reliable logistics solutions to customers.For more information about Direct Logistics, please visit DirectLogistics.com.

