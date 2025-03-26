Shapiro Administration Invests More Than $1.7 Million in New First Ascent Biomedical Lab at Gannon University in Erie, Spurring Innovation & Supporting Life Sciences in Pennsylvania

The biotech company, First Ascent Biomedical, is investing $1.13 million to expand into new laboratory space, creating 38 new jobs.

Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 proposed budget includes a new $50 million investment to create the PA Innovation program and advance the Commonwealth’s position as a national leader in innovation, job creation, and economic development.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced the Commonwealth is investing more than $1.7 million to grow the life sciences industry in northwestern Pennsylvania through a new First Ascent Biomedical laboratory space at Gannon University in Erie.

First Ascent is investing $1.13 million into the project and will lease the new laboratory and office space from Gannon University, creating 38 new jobs. The new, 5,000-square-foot space will include offices and a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) certified laboratory with state-of-the-art robotic technology capable of processing tissue samples annually for thousands of patients with recurring cancer.

A total of $1.72 million in incentives is being offered by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED), of which $1.5 million will be used by Gannon University to support construction costs for the new lab. The remaining $220,000 will be used by First Ascent for their growth and expansion. Erie County, along with the non-profit and private sectors, are also contributing funds to make this new laboratory possible.

“This project is a big win for Pennsylvania and could not have happened without the public, private, and non-profit sectors working together to invest in our future – collaboration that proves that our Commonwealth is working together to support our life sciences industry,” said Governor Shapiro. “Life sciences is a key sector of Pennsylvania’s economy and investments in innovation like this will ensure the Commonwealth remains a national leader in biotech, while also doing critical, life-saving work in the fight against cancer.”

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to support this new partnership between First Ascent and Gannon University. Projects like this underscore the impact the Life Science sector has across the Commonwealth,” said DCED Secretary Rick Siger. “Governor Shapiro’s proposed 2025-26 budget doubles down on our commitment to growing that sector with a new, $50 million innovation fund that will support businesses like this that save lives and strengthen our economy.”

Founded in 2018, First Ascent Biomedical is a leader in companion diagnostic testing supporting precision oncology, using AI-enhanced Functional Precision Medicine (FPM) a combination of functional drug testing and genetic analysis to revolutionize cancer treatment. Working alongside top researchers, hospitals, and industry partners, the company is committed to transforming how cancer is treated.

“We are thrilled that the state of Pennsylvania is supportive of our mission to drive innovation in the cancer treatment process,” said Jim Foote, CEO of First Ascent Biomedical. “Governor Shapiro’s leadership on this issue is an important demonstration of the role that a state can play in radically improving outcomes, lowering treatment cost and improving patient, family and provider experience during the treatment journey.”

“First Ascent Biomedical’s investment in Erie is an exciting milestone for our region, transforming cancer care and driving economic growth,” said Walter Iwanenko, Ph.D., President of Gannon University. “Gannon University is proud to support initiatives that improve the well-being of our community while contributing to the region’s economic vitality and expanding educational opportunities for our students. This investment not only strengthens Erie’s position as a hub for healthcare innovation but also creates high-paying career opportunities that encourage our graduates to stay and thrive in the region. Through the support of the Shapiro administration, we look forward to the positive impact First Ascent Biomedical will have in shaping a stronger future for our community.”

Since taking office, the Shapiro Administration has secured over $3.7 billion in private sector investments in Pennsylvania and created more than 5,000 jobs.

This project was coordinated by Governor Shapiro’s BusinessPA team, an experienced group of economic development professionals dedicated to Getting It Done for businesses looking to thrive in Pennsylvania. Whether based in the Commonwealth, another state, or across the globe, the team moves at the speed of business with the guidance, connections, and financial packages that set companies up for long-term growth and success here in Pennsylvania.

Since day one, Governor Shapiro and his Administration have been committed to making Pennsylvania a leader in economic development, job creation, and innovation. The Governor’s 2024-25 bipartisan budget made significant investments aligned with the overall 10-year Economic Development Strategy, and the Governor’s proposed 2025-26 budget goes further to implement the strategy and create real opportunity for Pennsylvania.

Fostering innovation is a key component of Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget proposal, which includes:

$50 million for the new PA Innovation program, which includes a one-time $30 million initiative to spur life sciences job growth and $20 million to provide annual funding to support large-scale innovation

$3.5 million to create and launch the Pennsylvania Regional Economic Competitiveness Challenge to incentivize regional growth and facilitate regional coordination

to create and launch the Pennsylvania Regional Economic Competitiveness Challenge to incentivize regional growth and facilitate regional coordination $2 million for the creation of Career Connect to build internships at Pennsylvania companies

Read more about Governor Shapiro’s 2025-26 budget proposal. Explore the Governor’s 2025-26 Budget in Brief online, or visit Shapiro’s budget website to learn more.

