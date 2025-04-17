The 2025 Tax Hiring Outlook

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Introducing the 15th annual Tax Hiring Outlook (THO), brought to you by TaxTalent, TaxSearch, and TaxForce. This report is the only tax hiring survey that utilizes the largest database of U.S. tax professionals to gather findings from senior tax leaders within U.S. corporate tax departments. Participants provided data on hiring trends, market conditions, work policies, succession planning, and outsourcing practices for 2025. These findings offer critical guidance for tax, HR, and financial leadership, helping organizations navigate the evolving tax hiring landscape.Each year, the THO evaluates the accuracy of past predictions while offering actionable guidance to navigate the evolving tax landscape. For 2025, the profession faces a pivotal moment: increased salary inflation pressure, a rapidly shifting demographic landscape, growing talent shortages, mounting complexity in global compliance, and much more!These insights aim to empower tax professionals with the knowledge and strategies needed to thrive in a volatile and increasingly complex environment. Here are the top 5 key takeaways for 2025:1. Hiring in 2025 & Top 3 Functional Areas2. Salary Inflation Pressures3. Work Policy4. Succession Planning & Retirements5. Outsourcing/Interim StaffingWe recommend you review the report as soon as possible so that you can educate financial and HR leadership on the supply and demand issues tax departments have been struggling with for over a decade and will continue to struggle with this year and beyond.The teams at TaxTalent, TaxSearch, and TaxForce will be hosting a live Q&A webinar on April 30th from 1-2 pm EST, opening the discussion surrounding these topics further. Register here to reserve your seat.About TaxTalentTaxTalent is the only online career and leadership development portal for tax professionals and works tirelessly to distribute the Tax Hiring Outlook worldwide each year. Their mission is to ensure that tax, finance, and HR leaders overseeing the tax function are apprised of industry trends that directly impact their departments. For inquiries, please contact Jake Tuchmann, Operations Manager – www.TaxTalent.com , 843-216-7444.Register for a free TaxTalent membership to access exclusive content on tax trends, hiring insights, diversity in tax, demographic studies, and current compensation data. For more information, visit www.TaxTalent.com

