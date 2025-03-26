Princess Dental Staffing Partners with Jaanuu

Dental Professionals Benefit From Premium Scrubs and Exclusive Benefits From This Partnership

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an exciting development for the dental industry, Princess Dental Staffing, the leading staffing company in the dental industry, has announced a successful new partnership with Jaanuu, the industry's premier scrub provider.“This partnership is our way of thanking our hard-working dental professionals for their hard work and dedication in the dental field,” says President Chris Lewandowski.The partnership will bring value to the dental community by providing dental professionals working through Princess Dental Staffing with premium workwear and Jaanuu customers with access to dental staffing services.About JaanuuJaanuu is a leader in the healthcare apparel industry, known for its innovative designs and commitment to quality. Their scrubs are crafted to provide the perfect blend of style, comfort, and durability, making them a favorite choice among healthcare professionals worldwide. With a variety of colors, styles, and sizes, Jaanuu scrubs offer something for everyone, ensuring dental professionals feel confident and comfortable at work.About Princess Dental StaffingPrincess Dental Staffing is a leading provider of staffing solutions for dental offices nationwide. Princess Dental Staffing is dedicated to connecting talented professionals with dental jobs at top dental practices across the U.S.Founded with a mission to streamline the hiring process for dental offices and empower dental professionals in their careers, Princess Dental Staffing offers a comprehensive range of staffing services tailored to meet the unique needs of both employers and job seekers.What This Partnership MeansValued members of the Princess Dental Staffing community will benefit from exclusive perks through this partnership with Jaanuu:Exclusive Discount: Members may enjoy a special discount on all Jaanuu scrubs.Premium Quality: Access high-quality scrubs that are comfortable and stylish!Wide Selection: Choose from a wide range of designs and colors.How Dental Professionals Benefit From This PartnershipDental Professionals may sign up at Princess Dental Staffing for a free account. After which, they will have access to an exclusive Jaanuu online store and a partnership discount will be automatically applied at checkout.Why Princess Loves JaanuuDental professionals like to feel comfortable and confident at work, and Jaanuu’s scrubs are the best for exactly that!“We know Jaanuu shares a strong commitment to quality and innovation,” says Ralph Miller . “This makes Jaanuu scrubs a perfect fit for the dental professionals we serve.”“We're excited to offer this opportunity to the dental community,” says Lewandowski, “and we look forward to seeing how Jaanuu scrubs enhance our user’s professional experience.”Connect with Princess Dental Staffing: Follow Princess Dental Staffing on Facebook to stay updated on the latest news, offers, and career tips.Join the Conversation:Share your thoughts on this partnership! Share your experiences with Princess Dental Staffing and Jaanuu scrubs using #DentalStaffing on social media.

