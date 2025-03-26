Portland Yacht Services Acquires the Portland Boat Show, Expanding Commitment to New England’s Boating Community

PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Portland, ME – 3/14/2026 – Portland Yacht Services (PYS), a premier full-service boatyard, is proud to announce its acquisition of the Portland Boat Show, a long-standing staple in the New England maritime community. This strategic acquisition ensures the continued success and growth of the region’s most anticipated boating event while reinforcing PYS’s dedication to the industry.The Portland Boat Show has been a cornerstone event for boaters, marine industry professionals, and enthusiasts alike, showcasing the latest vessels, marine equipment, and services. Under new ownership, the show will maintain its commitment to delivering an unparalleled experience for exhibitors and attendees while exploring new opportunities for growth and innovation.“We are thrilled to bring the Portland Boat Show into the Portland Yacht Services family,” said Jason Curtis, VPO of Portland Yacht Services. “This acquisition aligns with our mission to support and enhance the boating community in New England. Our team is eager to build upon the show’s rich tradition and introduce new elements that reflect the evolving needs of boaters.”The PYS team has over thirty years of experience running the Maine Boat Builders show and this experience will carry over in order to help provide a seamless transition.PYS plans to expand exhibitor offerings, enhance educational programs, and introduce interactive experiences that highlight advancements in marine technology, sustainability, and boating safety. The next Portland Boat Show is scheduled for February 25th to March 1st, 2026, at The Portland Sports Complex 512 Warren Ave Portland Maine, promising an even greater experience for the industry and boating enthusiasts alike.For more information about Portland Yacht Services and the Portland Boat Show, visit https://www.theportlandboatshow.com/or contact Jason Curtis at 207 774-1067.About Portland Yacht ServicesPortland Yacht Services is a full-service boatyard located in Portland, Maine, offering premier marine repair, maintenance, and storage services. With a strong commitment to supporting the boating community, PYS provides top-tier services and hosts events that promote maritime excellence.

