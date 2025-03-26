Miller & Miller in Canada will hold an online-only East Coast Canadiana & Folk Art auction on Saturday, April 12th

Merganser drake decoy by Nova Scotia carver Captain Edwin Bachman (1872-1914), of stylish form, 8 ¼ inches tall, probably made between 1890-1910. Estimate: CA$40,000-$60,000 Mixed media on beaverboard signed by folk art icon Maud Lewis (Nova Scotia, 1903-1970), titled Oxen in Winter, 11 ¾ inches by 14 inches, circa 1969-1970. Estimate: CA$15,000-$18,000 Oil on canvas by Charles F. Comfort (Canadian, 1900-1994) showing Lunenburg Harbour, titled Emerald Sea, signed and dated 1940, 20 inches by 26 inches. Estimate: CA$10,000-$15,000 Painted carved wood sculpture by Collins Eisenhauer (Nova Scotia, 1898-1979), depicting a man sitting on a brown stool carving a swan, circa 1975, 6 inches tall. Estimate: CA$6,000-$8,000 Enamel on canvas painting by Joe Norris (Lower Prospect, Nova Scotia, 1924-1996), circa 1980, titled Ships Offshore, in the original 36 inch by 54 ½ inch frame. Estimate: CA$6,000-$8,000

The auction, at 9am ET, features the collection of Chris Huntington, the bombastic artist and folk art advocate who became an agent for many famous folk artists

Chris Huntington was the agent for Collins Eisenhauer, Joe Norris, Charlie Tanner and others. Many of the important works he retained are included in this sale, along with a few of his own paintings.” — Ethan Miller

NEW HAMBURG, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A rare and important Merganser drake decoy by Captain Edwin Bachman , and original paintings by the acclaimed Nova Scotia folk artist Maud Lewis and Canadian painter Charles F. Comfort are a few of the expected top lots in Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd.’s East Coast Canadiana & Folk Art auction scheduled for Saturday, April 12th.The online-only auction, starting promptly at 9am Eastern time, will feature the collection of Chris Huntington, “arguably the most recognized name in the world of Canadiana folk art,” according to Ethan Miller of Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. In all, 305 lots will come up for bid, in categories that include Canadiana, folk art, textiles, art and decoys. Online bidding is via MillerandMillerAuctions.com and LiveAuctioneers.com.The Merganser drake decoy by Nova Scotia carver Captain Edwin Bachman (1872-1914) is of stylish form, with a carved head featuring a prominent integral crest and carved eyes. It’s in the original paint, with some early second paint to the white areas and bill. The 8 ¼ inch tall decoy was probably made between 1890-1910 and carries a pre-auction estimate of $40,000-$60,000.All estimates quoted in this report are in Canadian dollars.The mixed media on beaverboard signed by folk art icon Maud Lewis (1903-1970) is titled Oxen in Winter. The painting is small in scale (11 ¾ inches by 14 inches) but the mighty oxen take up most of the space, quietly staring straight ahead. It’s a serial image that spans three decades and dates to 1969-1970, likely one of her last in the popular series. It should bring $15,000-$18,000.The oil on canvas by Charles F. Comfort (1900-1994) depicts Lunenburg Harbour and is titled Emerald Sea, showing a fishing dory approaching the wharf and a rocky shoreline dotted with shingled houses and sheds. The work is signed and dated (“C. 1940”). It’s in very good condition and measures 20 inches by 26 inches (canvas, less the frame). It should realize $10,000-$15,000.A painted carved wood sculpture by Collins Eisenhauer (Nova Scotia, 1898-1979) depicts a man in black clothes sitting on a brown stool carving a swan. The man's expression reflects his focus, as he firmly holds the swan by the neck while his other hand holds the knife. The 6-inch-tall piece, made circa 1975, is in untouched original condition and has an estimate of $6,000-$8,000.An enamel on canvas painting by Joe Norris (Lower Prospect, Nova Scotia, 1924-1996), one of Canada’s most impressive artists, is a circa 1980 rendering titled Ships Offshore. The large, compelling and attractive painting, nicely housed in the original 36 inch by 54 ½ inch frame, is of a busy scene by the ocean's shore. It’s artist signed and has an estimate of $6,000-$8,000.A pair of circa 1930-1940 Merganser decoys carved by Lindsey Levy (Nova Scotia, 1892-1980), in as-found, untouched condition and with the original paint, is expected to change hands for $4,000-$6,000. The drake is 6 ¼ inches tall, while the hen is 6 inches tall. This pair of decoys is illustrated in color in the book The Spirit of Nova Scotia by Richard Henning Field, on page 16.A museum-quality crocheted side chair covered in jute and finished with colored yarn by Albert Lohnes (Nova Scotia, 1895-1977), one of only 16 known examples, depicts a Nova Scotia scene of a farmer with his oxen team, knitted on a blue background with a large red and white diamond on the seat and smaller red and white diamonds knitted on the apron. It should hit $4,000-$6,000.An 1888 hooked mat (or rug), found by Chris Huntington in his Cape-style house on Hamm's Hill, Nova Scotia, boasting strong colors and the rare inclusion of the maker's name, date, and name of the eventual owner hooked into the border ("Mrs. George Aulenbach's mat hooked by Mrs. James Hughes in 1888"), 65 ¾ inches by 32 inches, carries an estimate of $3,000-$5,000.Chris Huntington, the bombastic artist and folk art advocate, began his antique dealing career in Maine. In 1975, on the heels of his landmark auction, he packed his bags to begin a quieter life in Nova Scotia. But he simply couldn’t sit still. Persistently, he hunted for Nova Scotia’s top folk artist and one by one he made them famous.“Chris became the agent for Collins Eisenhauer, Joe Norris, Charlie Tanner and many, many more,” Ethan Miller said. “Many of the important works he retained are included in this sale -- along with a few of his own paintings. Fifty years of a wild and wonderful career led to this unique offering. Chris bought with an artist’s eye, and he seldom if ever sold from his own personal collection.”This is an online-only auction. There will be no in-person event to attend, but bidders can tune in to the live webcast on April 12th to watch the lots close in real time.Here is a link to the April 12th East Coast Canadiana & Folk Art auction on the Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. website: https://live.millerandmillerauctions.com/auctions/4-FWZZDQ/east-coast-canadiana-folk-art-featuring-the-chris-huntington-collection Miller & Miller Auctions’ calendar of upcoming online-only auctions includes the following:• May 2: Toys• May 3: Comic Books• May 23-25: Advertising & Petroliana• June 5: Luxury WatchesMiller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. is Canada’s trusted seller of high-value collections and is always accepting quality consignments. The firm specializes in watches and jewelry, art, antiques and high-value collectibles. Its mission is to provide collectors with a trusted place to buy and sell.To consign a single piece, an estate or a collection, you may call them at (519) 573-3710; or, you can e-mail them at info@millerandmillerauctions.com. To learn more about Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. and the East Coast Canadiana & Folk Art auction planned for Saturday, April 12th, at 9am Eastern, visit www.MillerandMillerAuctions.com . Updates are posted frequently.# # # #

