How SignatureCalling™ Works: The First End-to-End Verified Branded Calling Solution Across All U.S. Wireless Carriers

As one of the first Authorized Partners in the BCID ecosystem, SignatureCalling™ offers verified brands a secure pathway to display branded identity using rich call data (RCD) to deliver trusted, verified calls to consumer smartphones, and get more calls Branded Calling ID™ (BCID™) offers a secure end-to-end calling ecosystem, governed by the CTIA, that aims to enhance trust and security in communications to transform how you’re able to connect with your customers. Branded Call example from Commio.

From Verified Identity to Universal Trust, Unleashing the Cloud Communications Technology That Transforms Every Call

SignatureCalling™ isn’t just about showcasing communications innovation; it’s about empowering brands with the tools they need to restore trust and drive engagement with every phone call.” — Michael Moran, CEO of Commio

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Commio is thrilled to unveil an in-depth look at SignatureCalling ™, our groundbreaking solution designed to redefine how businesses connect with their customers. With this release, we not only highlight the technology behind SignatureCalling™ but also showcase how it’s set to transform customer engagement and dramatically curb fraud in voice communications.The Challenge: Reclaiming Trust & EngagementIn today’s digital age, businesses—whether they’re banks, airlines, retailers, or insurance companies—face a dual-edged problem. On one hand, genuine calls are increasingly being mislabeled as “spam likely,” leading to missed opportunities and frustrated customers. On the other, fraudsters continue to exploit vulnerabilities by spoofing legitimate numbers, deceiving consumers and tarnishing trusted brand names. This disconnect not only hampers engagement but also sows seeds of doubt in every interaction.How SignatureCalling™ Works– Identity VerificationAt the heart of SignatureCalling™ is Numeracle ’s Verified Identity framework. Only bona fide brands are verified—ensuring that every call you receive is genuinely from the company you trust. This robust onboarding process sets the stage for a secure communication environment.– Cryptographic ProtectionPowered by a fusion of the Branded Calling ID (BCID™) ecosystem and Rich Call Data (RCD), our solution employs state-of-the-art cryptographic security protocols. This dual-layer protection means spoofers have no chance—every call is verifiably authentic and tamper-proof.– Universal ReachForget fragmented solutions. SignatureCalling™ delivers a seamless, unified experience across all major U.S. wireless carriers (subject to terminating carrier participation through 2025). This universal compatibility ensures that your brand’s identity is consistently presented, no matter where your customers are.Business Impact: Real Benefits for Real Challenges– Higher Answer Rates: With SignatureCalling™, your customers immediately recognize and trust your calls, leading to increased engagement and improved conversion rates.– Reduced Fraud Losses: The robust cryptographic protections prevent fraudulent spoofing, safeguarding both your brand’s reputation and your bottom line.– Enhanced Customer Experience: Fewer missed calls mean faster issue resolution and a smoother, more reliable communication experience for your customers.Real-World Use Cases: Bringing the Vision to LifeImagine a bank that needs to verify a large transaction. With SignatureCalling™, the call appears as “Bank of America” complete with a recognizable logo, a verified visual checkmark, and the name of the department that’s calling–instantly reassuring the recipient to pick up the call.Or consider an airline that needs to alert passengers of a flight cancellation—the call notification clearly shows “FLIGHT UPDATE” along with the “United Airlines” name, logo, and verified checkmark, ensuring critical information isn’t missed.“SignatureCalling™isn’t just about showcasing communications innovation; it’s about empowering brands with the tools they need to restore trust and drive engagement with every phone call,” said Michael Moran, CEO of Commio. “Along with our Authorized Partner Numeracle, we’re excited to lead the charge in transforming customer communications—and frankly, it feels exhilarating to watch our vision come to life.”About CommioCommio’s uniquely customizable communications API platform empowers thousands of enterprises, SaaS platforms, and contact centers to deliver exceptional customer experiences. By transforming legacy telecommunications into powerful, flexible cloud APIs, we make it easy for any business to execute high-quality calls and text messaging at scale. With proactive tools, real-time support, and intelligent routing, Commio is redefining the future of communication.To learn more about SignatureCalling™, visit: https://www.commio.com/branded-caller-id/ About NumeracleNumeracle’s Entity Identity Management™ (EIM) platform is at the forefront of delivering secure, verified communications. By ensuring that only legitimate brands are represented and protecting against fraudulent activity, Numeracle is a driving force in the BCID ecosystem.For more information, visit: www.numeracle.com

