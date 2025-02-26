Commio Partners With Numeracle to Deliver Branded Calling ID (BCID) Solution to Enhance Trust in Business Identities

SignatureCalling™ from Commio is the fully verified Branded Calling ID (BCID) solution that improves call performance & customer trust. Branded Calling ID (BCID) solution available from Commio Branded Call example from Commio

Partnership aims to protect consumers and improve business outcomes by offering the first verified, branded calling solution for every U.S. mobile carrier

The value to enterprises cannot be overstated... putting your brand into customers' hands with a verified level of trust will lead to higher answer rates, conversions, and ultimately revenue.” — Michael Tindall, Commio CTO

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Commio , the uniquely customizable communications API platform that makes it easy to deliver integrated voice and messaging conversations, and Numeracle ™ Inc. (“Numeracle”), the pioneer of Verified Identity and Entity Identity Management™ for communications, have announced a new partnership to deliver branded calling for Commio’s enterprise customers.Both Numeracle and Commio are Authorized Partners in the Branded Calling ID (BCID™) ecosystem, an industry-led, standards-based initiative that focuses on delivering secure, trusted caller identification for businesses and their customers. Through the partnership, Numeracle will fulfill the BCID ecosystem’s Onboarding and Vetting functions, delivered through its Secure Verified Identity Presentation (sVIP) solution, while Commio fulfills the role of the Originating Service Provider.This collaboration empowers enterprises using Commio’s voice network and its 10M+ phone numbers to deliver verified caller information to every wireless U.S. carrier in a single solution for the first time (subject to terminating carrier participation through 2025).Commio SignatureCalling ™ delivers a visual logo powered by Rich Call Data (RCD) plus presents brand contact information with every branded call, ensuring transparent communication while reducing fraud, combating spoofing, and restoring consumer trust in voice calls.“We’re excited to partner with Numeracle to verify and brand calls to all U.S. mobile carriers in a single solution in 2025,” said Michael Tindall, Co-Founder & CTO, Commio. “The value to enterprises cannot be overstated. The ability to literally put your brand into customers' hands with a verified level of trust will lead to higher answer rates, conversions, and ultimately revenue.”“Trust in communications starts with identity—without it, businesses and consumers remain vulnerable to fraud and spoofed calls,” said Rebekah Johnson, Founder & CEO of Numeracle. “From the start, Numeracle has led the charge in building the BCID ecosystem, advocating for a secure, open framework for verified identity. This partnership with Commio gives enterprise customers direct access to this technology today, empowering them to take control of how their identity is displayed while protecting consumers. Together, we’re not just restoring trust in voice calls—we’re setting a new standard for the future.”The latest Numeracle survey revealed that 66% of U.S. consumers want more accurate caller ID information, and 69% have missed or declined important calls due to distrust in caller ID. This partnership delivers several key benefits for Commio’s enterprise customers, including:• Verified business calls: Commio’s platform will now support the presentation of dynamic caller information, including business name, logo, and the reason for the call (subject to terminating carrier participation), making calls more transparent and easier to trust.• No need for consumer apps: The solution is compatible with Apple iPhones and Android devices, ensuring broad adoption without requiring consumers to install additional applications.• Spoof protection: With BCID’s cryptographic security protocols, the solution provides robust protection against fraudulent attempts to spoof a brand’s name or logo, protecting customers and building trust with every verified branded call.The BCID ecosystem is committed to enabling secure and trusted communications through end-to-end cryptographic protections and compliance with the FCC-mandated STIR/SHAKEN framework. Through this partnership, Numeracle and Commio reinforce their commitment to protecting brand identities, combating fraud, and enhancing consumer trust in voice communications.About CommioThousands of enterprises, SaaS platforms, and contact centers trust Commio to power better customer experiences. Our platform unlocks the power of flexible cloud communications, transforming yesterday’s legacy telecommunications hardware into powerful APIs that make it easy for anyone to deliver high-quality calls and text messaging at scale. With tools to monitor, troubleshoot, and solve common communications issues, access to a U.S.-based, responsive support team, and built-in intelligence to route customer conversations to save money and improve quality, Commio delivers a better way to communicate.To learn more about SignatureCalling™ visit: https://www.commio.com/branded-caller-id/ About NumeracleNumeracle's Entity Identity Management™ (EIM) platform enables enterprises, service and platform providers to manage brand identity to improve the success of outbound communications. KYC identity vetting and verification is the cornerstone of the platform; developed in support of evolving federal regulations and telecom standards. Leveraging entity identity, EIM is used to associate Verified Identity™ to outbound communications, manage branded presentation across the wireless network, deliver blocking and labeling prevention and remediation, visibility to number reputation, and more, to empower wanted communications.For more information, visit www.numeracle.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.