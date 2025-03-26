Protecting Workers Who Maintain New York Highways

Governor Kathy Hochul today highlighted New York State’s ongoing efforts to enhance safety on New York State’s highways and her proposal to further protect the workers who build and maintain roads and bridges. Included in her FY 2026 Budget, the Governor’s plan would make the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement pilot program permanent, expand it to include MTA Bridges and Tunnels and NYS Bridge Authority properties, and enhance penalties for assaults against transportation workers. A group of construction industry officials, labor leaders and safety advocates came together today to advocate for these safety enhancements on the one-year anniversary of the expansion of New York’s “Move Over Law” — a lifesaving piece of legislation requiring all drivers to move over when hazard vehicles, highway worker vehicles and tow trucks are stopped on the roadway.

“The men and women in labor who have dedicated themselves to improving our roads and bridges risk their lives every day to ensure the safety of all drivers,” Governor Hochul said. “By permanently driving down speeds in work zones and enhancing penalties for assaults against them, I am working to strengthen our laws to ensure these dedicated workers can make it home safe themselves.”

The Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement (AWZSE) program is the result of legislation signed into law by Governor Hochul in September 2021. The legislation authorized a 5-year pilot program run as a joint effort by the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) and the New York State Thruway Authority (NYSTA) to enhance the State’s ongoing efforts to slow motorists down in work zones to make New York’s highways safer. More than 420,000 Notices of Liability have been issued statewide, with close to 78,400 repeat offenders since the AWZSE program launched in May 2023. And in locations where the cameras have been present more than once, fewer Notices of Liability are being issued, meaning that people are slowing down when cameras are present.

In addition to her proposal to make the AWSZE permanent, the Governor’s Budget also includes language to enhance penalties for assaults against transportation workers, extending protections similar to those provided to many MTA and retail workers. These actions will improve safety for both workers and drivers. Just last year, while setting up a work zone on a Long Island Expressway ramp in Syosset, a car veered around Department of Transportation trucks, which were carrying attenuators. The driver got out of his car and accosted the highway maintenance crew for obstructing his trip up the ramp. Video of the beginning of the incident can be found here. The Governor’s proposal would hold bad actors accountable and deter actions like this in the future.

State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “This commonsense legislative package put forward by Governor Hochul will provide much needed worker safety protection and peace of mind for thousands of State Department of Transportation highway forces by making the work zone camera program permanent, and increasing punishment against those who threaten to do them harm. Our highway workers deserve the respect of the traveling public every second they are out there doing their jobs in the name of safety. I strongly believe that both pieces of legislation will prompt more New Yorkers to slow down, pay attention and think twice before threatening or physically hitting one of our workers.”

New York State DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder said. “As someone who spends a lot of time in a car driving across the State, I drive past road work zones all the time, and I unfortunately see too many people driving in ways that put road maintenance crews and other drivers at risk. Taking the time to slow down and move over can prevent a tragedy and make sure we all get to our destinations safely.”

New York State Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare said, “The Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement program is a critical tool to enhance safety in work zones across the State. We are committed to enhancing safety for all highway workers and strongly support Governor Hochul’s proposal to make this effective program permanent.”

New York State Bridge Authority Executive Director Dr. Minosca Alcantara said, “There is no excuse for speeding and reckless driving in work zones. All of our fellow New Yorkers who are out working on the roads need to get home safe to their families. Expanding AWZSE to the Bridge Authority and making it permanent across the State is imperative to ensure crews are safe while doing their jobs.”

MTA Bridges and Tunnels President Catherine Sheridan said, “AWZSE is changing motorist behavior for the better: drivers are slowing down, resulting in fewer work zone accidents and injuries. This successful pilot program has made our roadways safer for both drivers and workers in construction zones. I look forward to this initiative becoming permanent and being expanded for widespread use.”

State Senator Jeremy Cooney said, “Our highway employees work day in and day out to maintain our roads and keep New Yorkers safe, it’s only right that we prioritize their safety while on the job. In my role as Chair of The Senate Transportation Committee, I am always committed to protecting these vital workers, which is why I carry the Senate legislation expanding the automated work zone camera program while making it permanent. I thank Governor Hochul for her leadership on worker safety across New York.”

Assemblymember William B. Magnarelli said, “Protecting our workers is of utmost importance. The investments are critical and will help reduce fatalities and injuries on New York’s highways.”

New York State AFL-CIO President Mario Cilento said, “Keeping highway workers safe is a priority for the Union Movement. These workers endure hazardous conditions while performing their jobs for our safety; we must protect them. We thank Governor Hochul for her commitment to addressing enforcement and more aggressive repercussions for repeat violators who endanger the workforce that keeps our roads safe and our infrastructure running smoothly.”

New York State Building and Construction Trades Council President Gary LaBarbera said, “It is well-known that construction sites are inherently dangerous and the added hazards and less-controllable variants of roadways and highspeed traffic only increase the risks for highway workers. This is why we must continue to push forward key legislation that encourages drivers to proceed with more caution and mindfulness around highway work areas and holds them accountable when they act recklessly. We applaud Governor Hochul for her ongoing leadership and action on this important issue. Every hard-working New Yorker, including our brave tradesmen and tradeswomen working on our roadways, deserve to return home safely to their families at the end of each shift.”

LiUNA Vice President and New England Regional Manager Donato A. Bianco, Jr. said, “The Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement pilot program has effectively caused drivers to slow down and pay attention, helping to protect the men and women working tirelessly to keep our highway system operational and properly maintained. LIUNA has proudly and staunchly advocated for this program since its inception, and its inclusion by Governor Hochul and the Senate in their respective proposed budgets demonstrates a strong commitment to prioritizing workers’ safety. We all owe it to the workers that skillfully do this dangerous job to take every possible action to ensure they go home safely at the end of the day, and we look forward to seeing the program included in the final enacted Budget.”

CSEA President Mary E. Sullivan said, “CSEA applauds Governor Hochul’s leadership on this issue and calls on the New York State Legislature to make the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement program permanent.”

CSEA Thruway Local President Sean Kennedy said, “We must explore all avenues to protecting road and highway workers risking their lives every day. The AWZSE program serves as a deterrent to distracted and reckless driving while boosting safety for workers as well as the traveling public.”

New York State Public Employees Federation President Wayne Spence said, “PEF believes that all public employees should be able to go to their jobs, perform their duties professionally and return home safely to their families after work. Too often, PEF members are harassed or assaulted on the job or injured unnecessarily at work. PEF supports Governor Hochul’s Budget proposal to expand the use of automated work zone cameras to ensure drivers are alert and maintaining an appropriate speed in work zones. PEF also supports the Governor’s proposal to increase the penalties for assaults and harassment of department of transportation workers and urges the Governor and both houses of the Legislature to expand these increased penalties for assaults against any public employee in the performance of their duties. The time has come to address these issues on behalf of New York’s dedicated public employees.”

New York Construction Materials Association President and CEO Ron Epstein said, “We wholeheartedly support Governor Hochul’s steadfast commitment to enhancing work zone safety and strengthening protections for transportation workers. The critical safety measures outlined in the Governor's Budget proposal are essential for safeguarding the lives of the dedicated professionals who work tirelessly on our roads, ensuring they return home safely to their families at the end of each shift. We commend the Governor for her leadership in prioritizing these vital efforts and we stand ready to collaborate to make our work zones safer for everyone.”

Associated General Contractors of New York State President and CEO Mike Elmendorf said, “Working in a work zone on a road or highway is inherently dangerous, but it is made needlessly so by all too frequent excessive speed and distracted driving. That’s why the construction industry and our partners in government, and labor worked hard to enact New York’s automated work zone speed enforcement program — and it is working. While it has documented shockingly high speeds in work zones, it is succeeding in getting drivers to use caution and slow down in work zones. That keeps both drivers and the men and women working there safer. We commend Governor Hochul for her efforts to make sure construction workers and drivers alike can return safely to their homes and families by creating this important program — and this year proposing to make it permanent and increase penalties for those who are still speeding in work zones. Let’s stick with what works and make this critical program permanent this year.”

American Automobile Association New York State Safety Committee Chairman John Corlett said, “With the construction season about to get fully underway, work zones and construction zones will be popping up on roads across the Empire State. AAA is supporting the Governor’s plan to make work zone speed cameras permanent. April 21 will mark the beginning of National Work Zone Awareness Week. As the weather gets better, speeds will start picking up, which makes the roads riskier for everyone and we need responsible drivers who will safely navigate work zones to ensure that everyone makes it home to their families at the end of the day.”

New York State Association of Town Superintendents of Highways President and Town of Elmira Highway Superintendent Matt Mustico said, “The people working on our roads deserve to go home safe at the end of the day. It’s that simple. The Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement program is already making a difference — drivers are slowing down and paying more attention. That’s exactly what’s needed. Making this program permanent is common sense. On behalf of town highway superintendents and our association stakeholder members across New York State, we urge the Legislature to include this critical safety measure in the final State Budget. Protecting our highway workers while keeping our roads safe for New Yorkers should be something we can all agree on.”

Greater Capital Region Building and Construction Trades Council President Michael Lyons said, “The expansion of work zone camera systems in New York reflects the commitment of the State to protecting transportation workers and ensuring their rights and safety on the job. The Greater Capital Region Building and Construction Trades Council represents over 22,000 Union construction workers in the area and the State’s focus on improving working conditions, reducing accidents and ensuring workers are equipped with the necessary safety training and resources is an initiative that we can back unequivocally.”

New York State Association of Towns Executive Director Christopher A. Koetzle said, “The New York Association of Towns is committed to protecting the dedicated professionals who ensure the safety and maintenance of our roads. We strongly urge state legislative leaders to include transportation worker safety initiatives as part of the State Budget, ensuring a safer work environment for those who keep our infrastructure running smoothly.”

New York State Conference of Mayors Executive Director Barbara Van Epps said, “NYCOM commends Governor Hochul and Department of Transportation Commissioner Dominguez, for their commitment to prioritizing the safety of our state and local transportation workers. Ensuring a secure work environment is a fundamental responsibility of the State, and no employee should face threats, harassment or physical harm while performing their duties. These proposals are critical to safeguarding the men and women who maintain our roadways and send a strong message that any form of violence against them is unacceptable.”

Long Island Contractors’ Association Executive Director Marc Herbst said, “Protecting our workers is foundational to every issue we advocate for as an industry. There is no question that we need to do all we can to ensure that the workers who go out to build, repair and maintain our vital infrastructure have every protection we can provide. Both the expansion of the work zone safety camera program and transportation worker protection from harassment and assault are vital to ensure our workers know we have their backs and truly appreciate their contributions to our roadways.”

Construction Industry Council Executive Director John Cooney, Jr. said, “The Construction Industry Council of Westchester and Hudson Valley Inc. thanks Governor Kathy Hochul for including in her Executive Budget the inclusion of both the expansion of automated work zone camera program and transportation worker protection from harassment and assault. We thank NYSDOT Commissioner Marie Theresa Dominguez and New York State Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank Hoare for standing up for transportation worker safety and highlighting the need for these two important budget worker safety items. The construction and transportation industries deserve to have all workers involved to have a safe and protected work environment. The proposals for the expanded work zone camera program and expanded transportation worker harassment and assault protections deserve to be a final product of this year’s New York State Budget.”

New York State Association of Counties Executive Director Stephen J. Acquario said, “Our dedicated county highway crews work all hours of the day and night to maintain and improve our local roads and bridges, ensuring the safety of all who travel them. It is imperative that we take every measure possible to protect these essential workers from harassment, assault and reckless drivers. The New York State Association of Counties stands firmly in support of initiatives aimed at safeguarding our transportation workers and enhancing their well-being.”

Verra Mobility Executive Vice President Jon Baldwin said, “New York State has demonstrated tremendous leadership with the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement pilot program, and the results speak for themselves. Drivers are slowing down, paying attention and prioritizing safety in work zones. New York’s continued investment in this initiative reflects a dedication to fostering safer work environments and safer roads for all. As leaders in smart transportation solutions, we applaud the State’s commitment to safety and support a permanent solution for protecting lives.”