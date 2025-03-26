HIP Video Promo Presents: 2 Pistols feat. Cooper Greer release brand new music video "Southern Boys Dream"

2 Pistols Unveils Explosive Collaboration with Cooper Greer on 'Southern Boys Dream'"

TARPON SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- They’re two sides of the same American coin. Hip-hop and country music have plenty in common: big beats, big personalities, an emphasis on storytelling and clever lyrics, and deep roots in the music of the Southern United States. It’s no wonder rap and country collaborations have been happening more frequently lately, or why they sound so good when they do. Hip-hop artists and country strummers may have different approaches and different direct antecedents, but they share the same “Southern Boys Dream.”

It’s hard to get much farther south than Tarpon Springs, and the pride of the Florida town — and champion of its swampy hip-hop sound — is the supple-voiced 2 Pistols. Over his career, he’s recorded with some of the most storied artists in the southern states, including Tyra B, Trey Songz, Juicy J, and fellow Floridian T-Pain. He’s brought his searing vocals and rough but fundamentally congenial attitude to all those collaborations, including the Billboard “US Hot Rap Songs” #2 hit “She Got It.” This spring, he’s back with another partner from his home region: North Carolinian Cooper Greer, winner of the CCMA Songwriter of the Year Award.

On the irresistible “Southern Boys Dream,” 2 Pistols and Greer sound like they’ve been working together for years. And in a sense, they have. Although one is a rapper and one is a country singer-songwriter, they both draw from the deep pool of Southern American music. They’ve got similar concerns, similar ambitions, they’re drawn to similar sounds, and when they step to the microphone, they do it the way that Southern boys do: they give it everything they’ve got, even as fans will never see either of them sweat. Greer’s sonorous bass voice and easygoing attitude is a perfect match for 2 Pistols’s intoxicating flow and affable hedonism. The rapper takes the verses and the singer handles the choruses, and it all feels as good and as inevitable as a Florida sunrise.

Naturally, the clip for “Southern Boys Dream” takes the viewer into the gorgeous Southern countryside. Director Jeremy Saunders (that’s 2 Pistols by another name) puts fans in the truck with an enthusiastic Southern belle and takes viewers on a ride down dirt roads and past fishing ponds, swamp clearings, and trees so dense they could be a fortress wall. This is all part of the “Dream”: a powerful identification with the land itself, and a sense that people are most themselves when speaking on behalf of the community.. That’s another thing that hip-hop and country music have in common — fierce identification with the places that make up who people are.

More 2 Pistols at HIP Video Promo

More 2 Pistols on their website

More 2 Pistols on Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.