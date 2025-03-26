CORDURA® Advanced Fabrics and Partner Mills Exhibit at Functional Fabric Fair Spring 2025

Experience more than 950 fabrics, including 100 new innovative fabrics, and connect with 20 authorized mill partners.

“Our team along with our valued CORDURA® Neighborhood mill partners are thrilled to showcase a vast array of CORDURA® fabrics, including a special spotlight of 100+ 'What's New' fabric innovations.” — Cindy McNaull

KENNESAW, GA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CORDURAAdvanced Fabrics will exhibit an extensive collection of certified fabrics during Functional Fabric Fair Spring (April 14-16, 2025) at the Oregon Convention Center in Portland, Oregon. Attendees can stop by the CORDURAAdvanced Fabrics booth #1212 and 20 CORDURAauthorized mill partners’ booths for a one-stop shopping experience.“Both our presence and our mill partners’ presence at the Functional Fabric Fair continues to expand,” said Cindy McNaull, CORDURABrand Business Development Director. “Our team along with our valued CORDURANeighborhood mill partners are thrilled to showcase a vast array of CORDURAAdvanced Fabrics, including a special spotlight of over 100 'What's New' fabric innovations.”Additionally, CORDURAAdvanced Fabrics is giving away a Granite Gear Starter Pack crafted with durable CORDURAAdvanced Fabric. Elevate your adventures with gear tougher than granite by entering through the form on its website , or in person at booth #1212 until April 16, 2025. Ask the team about the CORDURA® Fabric Finder where you can efficiently navigate, explore and order samples.

