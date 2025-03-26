Broad Book Press to Publish Companion to Apatow-Produced Godspell Documentary

Broad Book Press to Release Behind-the-Scenes Companion Exploring the Iconic 1972 Toronto Production and Its Lasting Impact

How is it that so many amazing comedy performers came out of this one production ... was it a miraculous coincidence, or was there something about Godspell itself that made it happen?” — Nick Davis, director of GodSpell

EDWARDSVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Broad Book Press (BBP) has signed a book based on the upcoming documentary about the star-making 1972 Toronto production of Godspell by director Nick Davis and producer Stewart F. Lane with co-writer Jane Mendelsohn.The book—like the documentary—describes how a scrappy local production launched the careers of Eugene Levy, Martin Short, Gilda Radner, Victor Garber, Paul Shaffer, Andrea Martin, and Dave Thomas.Godspell, with music by Stephen Schwartz and book by John-Michael Tebelak, continues to delight audiences, says co-author Lane. “Godspell is a timeless, wonderful musical that still resonates today.”The documentary, premiering in late 2025, is directed and co-written (with Mendelsohn) by Davis, whose film Once Upon a Time in Queens, recently aired on ESPN. Davis also produces with Sue Turley of XRM Media and Tom Powers of Open Door Co. alongside executive producers Judd Apatow, Stephanie Hannon, Bonnie Comley, and Lane.Davis was drawn to the lightning-in-a-bottle story of the Toronto production. “It’s an astonishing moment in comedy and theatrical history—like Paris in the 20s,” Davis says, “when all these incredible talents came together and began their careers.” He adds, “But how is it that so many amazing comedy performers came out of this one production of a musical about the life of Jesus, in Toronto of all places? Was it a miraculous coincidence, or was there something about Godspell itself that made it happen?”The project adds to the growing catalog of BBP titles about the performing arts, which includes Lane’s It Happened at the Palace. “We are thrilled that Nick, Stewart, and Jane have allowed us to help them tell the story of this cultural moment that launched so many legendary careers,” says publisher Jennifer Dorsey. “It’s a dream come true for our team.”The book publishes in early 2026.

