Senate Bill 481 Printer's Number 0439
PENNSYLVANIA, March 26 - Sponsors
J. WARD, YAW, ROTHMAN, PENNYCUICK, BROOKS, LANGERHOLC, STREET, BARTOLOTTA, PHILLIPS-HILL, COSTA, HUTCHINSON, STEFANO, MARTIN, CULVER, DUSH, MASTRIANO
Short Title
An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in size, weight and load, providing for milk hauling during inclement weather and emergency declaration and further providing for permit for movement during course of manufacture.
Memo Subject
Milk Hauling During Travel Restrictions
Generated 03/26/2025 01:50 PM
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.