Senate Bill 481 Printer's Number 0439

PENNSYLVANIA, March 26 - Sponsors J. WARD, YAW, ROTHMAN, PENNYCUICK, BROOKS, LANGERHOLC, STREET, BARTOLOTTA, PHILLIPS-HILL, COSTA, HUTCHINSON, STEFANO, MARTIN, CULVER, DUSH, MASTRIANO

Short Title An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in size, weight and load, providing for milk hauling during inclement weather and emergency declaration and further providing for permit for movement during course of manufacture.

Memo Subject Milk Hauling During Travel Restrictions

Generated 03/26/2025 01:50 PM

