Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,668 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,756 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 481 Printer's Number 0439

PENNSYLVANIA, March 26 - Sponsors

J. WARD, YAW, ROTHMAN, PENNYCUICK, BROOKS, LANGERHOLC, STREET, BARTOLOTTA, PHILLIPS-HILL, COSTA, HUTCHINSON, STEFANO, MARTIN, CULVER, DUSH, MASTRIANO

Short Title

An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in size, weight and load, providing for milk hauling during inclement weather and emergency declaration and further providing for permit for movement during course of manufacture.

Memo Subject

Milk Hauling During Travel Restrictions

Generated 03/26/2025 01:50 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 481 Printer's Number 0439

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more