Senate Bill 473 Printer's Number 0428
PENNSYLVANIA, March 26 - Senate Bill 473
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
PHILLIPS-HILL, PENNYCUICK, J. WARD, LAUGHLIN, STEFANO, BOSCOLA, HUTCHINSON
Short Title
An Act amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, in sales and use tax, further providing for discount.
Memo Subject
Providing Sales Tax Collection Support for Businesses
Actions
|0428
|Referred to FINANCE, March 19, 2025
|Reported as committed, March 26, 2025
|First consideration, March 26, 2025
Generated 03/26/2025 01:50 PM
