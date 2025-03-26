Submit Release
Senate Bill 473 Printer's Number 0428

PENNSYLVANIA, March 26 - Senate Bill 473

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

PHILLIPS-HILL, PENNYCUICK, J. WARD, LAUGHLIN, STEFANO, BOSCOLA, HUTCHINSON

Short Title

An Act amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, in sales and use tax, further providing for discount.

Memo Subject

Providing Sales Tax Collection Support for Businesses

Actions

0428 Referred to FINANCE, March 19, 2025
Reported as committed, March 26, 2025
First consideration, March 26, 2025

Generated 03/26/2025 01:50 PM

