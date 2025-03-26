Senate Bill 466 Printer's Number 0485

PENNSYLVANIA, March 26 - Senate Bill 466 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors BROOKS, MASTRIANO, DUSH, KANE, FARRY, CULVER, HUTCHINSON, COSTA, STEFANO, FONTANA, SANTARSIERO Short Title An Act amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in Commonwealth services, further providing for powers and duties and for curriculum, training and education certification management system; in grants to fire companies and emergency medical services companies, further providing for award of grants to fire companies and for award of grants to emergency medical services companies and providing for expiration of authority; and making a repeal. Memo Subject Legislation to Address the Volunteer Firefighter and EMT Shortages: Job Training Credits Towards Certification Actions 0418 Referred to VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS, March 18, 2025 0485 Reported as amended, March 26, 2025 First consideration, March 26, 2025 Generated 03/26/2025 01:50 PM

