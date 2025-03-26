Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,666 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,756 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 466 Printer's Number 0485

PENNSYLVANIA, March 26 - Senate Bill 466

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

BROOKS, MASTRIANO, DUSH, KANE, FARRY, CULVER, HUTCHINSON, COSTA, STEFANO, FONTANA, SANTARSIERO

Short Title

An Act amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in Commonwealth services, further providing for powers and duties and for curriculum, training and education certification management system; in grants to fire companies and emergency medical services companies, further providing for award of grants to fire companies and for award of grants to emergency medical services companies and providing for expiration of authority; and making a repeal.

Memo Subject

Legislation to Address the Volunteer Firefighter and EMT Shortages: Job Training Credits Towards Certification

Actions

0418 Referred to VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS, March 18, 2025
0485 Reported as amended, March 26, 2025
First consideration, March 26, 2025

Generated 03/26/2025 01:50 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 466 Printer's Number 0485

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more