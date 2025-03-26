Senate Bill 457 Printer's Number 0388
PENNSYLVANIA, March 26 - Senate Bill 457
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
MUTH, TARTAGLIONE, FONTANA, KANE, COSTA, SCHWANK
Short Title
An Act amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in Commonwealth services, further providing for assistance to fire companies and EMS companies.
Memo Subject
Increasing Loan Limits for Fire and EMS Loan Program
Actions
|Referred to VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS, March 17, 2025
|Reported as committed, March 26, 2025
|First consideration, March 26, 2025
