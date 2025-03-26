Submit Release
Senate Bill 457 Printer's Number 0388

PENNSYLVANIA, March 26 - Senate Bill 457

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

MUTH, TARTAGLIONE, FONTANA, KANE, COSTA, SCHWANK

Short Title

An Act amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in Commonwealth services, further providing for assistance to fire companies and EMS companies.

Memo Subject

Increasing Loan Limits for Fire and EMS Loan Program

Actions

0388 Referred to VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS, March 17, 2025
Reported as committed, March 26, 2025
First consideration, March 26, 2025

Generated 03/26/2025 01:50 PM

