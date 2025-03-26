Senate Bill 457 Printer's Number 0388

PENNSYLVANIA, March 26 - Senate Bill 457 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors MUTH, TARTAGLIONE, FONTANA, KANE, COSTA, SCHWANK Short Title An Act amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in Commonwealth services, further providing for assistance to fire companies and EMS companies. Memo Subject Increasing Loan Limits for Fire and EMS Loan Program Actions 0388 Referred to VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS, March 17, 2025 Reported as committed, March 26, 2025 First consideration, March 26, 2025 Generated 03/26/2025 01:50 PM

