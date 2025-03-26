Senate Bill 211 Printer's Number 0161

PENNSYLVANIA, March 26 - Senate Bill 211 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors BROOKS, PENNYCUICK, PHILLIPS-HILL, FONTANA, FARRY, CULVER, COSTA, KANE, BROWN, KEARNEY, TARTAGLIONE, SANTARSIERO Short Title An Act amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, in personal income tax, providing for contributions for grants to fire companies and emergency medical services companies. Memo Subject Tax Return Donations to the Office of the State Fire Commissioner Actions 0161 Referred to FINANCE, Feb. 3, 2025 Reported as committed, March 26, 2025 First consideration, March 26, 2025 Generated 03/26/2025 01:50 PM

