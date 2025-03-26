Senate Bill 211 Printer's Number 0161
PENNSYLVANIA, March 26 - Senate Bill 211
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
BROOKS, PENNYCUICK, PHILLIPS-HILL, FONTANA, FARRY, CULVER, COSTA, KANE, BROWN, KEARNEY, TARTAGLIONE, SANTARSIERO
Short Title
An Act amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, in personal income tax, providing for contributions for grants to fire companies and emergency medical services companies.
Memo Subject
Tax Return Donations to the Office of the State Fire Commissioner
Actions
|0161
|Referred to FINANCE, Feb. 3, 2025
|Reported as committed, March 26, 2025
|First consideration, March 26, 2025
Generated 03/26/2025 01:50 PM
