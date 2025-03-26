Submit Release
Senate Bill 211 Printer's Number 0161

PENNSYLVANIA, March 26 - Senate Bill 211

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

BROOKS, PENNYCUICK, PHILLIPS-HILL, FONTANA, FARRY, CULVER, COSTA, KANE, BROWN, KEARNEY, TARTAGLIONE, SANTARSIERO

Short Title

An Act amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, in personal income tax, providing for contributions for grants to fire companies and emergency medical services companies.

Memo Subject

Tax Return Donations to the Office of the State Fire Commissioner

Actions

0161 Referred to FINANCE, Feb. 3, 2025
Reported as committed, March 26, 2025
First consideration, March 26, 2025

