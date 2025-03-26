Senate Bill 207 Printer's Number 0154
PENNSYLVANIA, March 26 - Senate Bill 207
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
ROTHMAN, J. WARD, HUTCHINSON, STEFANO, DUSH
Short Title
An Act amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, in corporate net income tax, further providing for imposition of tax.
Memo Subject
Making PA Competitive: CNIT Rate Reduction
Actions
|Referred to FINANCE, Jan. 29, 2025
|Reported as committed, March 26, 2025
|First consideration, March 26, 2025
