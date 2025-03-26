Senate Bill 207 Printer's Number 0154

PENNSYLVANIA, March 26 - Senate Bill 207 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors ROTHMAN, J. WARD, HUTCHINSON, STEFANO, DUSH Short Title An Act amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, in corporate net income tax, further providing for imposition of tax. Memo Subject Making PA Competitive: CNIT Rate Reduction Actions 0154 Referred to FINANCE, Jan. 29, 2025 Reported as committed, March 26, 2025 First consideration, March 26, 2025 Generated 03/26/2025 01:50 PM

