Senate Bill 185 Printer's Number 0487
PENNSYLVANIA, March 26 - Senate Bill 185
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
HUTCHINSON, LANGERHOLC, STEFANO, ARGALL, CULVER, ROBINSON, DUSH, FLYNN
Short Title
An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in lighting equipment, further providing for general lighting requirements.
Memo Subject
Aftermarket Brake Light Strips on Vehicles
Actions
|0123
|Referred to TRANSPORTATION, Jan. 24, 2025
|0487
|Reported as amended, March 26, 2025
|First consideration, March 26, 2025
Generated 03/26/2025 01:50 PM
