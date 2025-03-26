Senate Bill 138 Printer's Number 0084

PENNSYLVANIA, March 26 - Senate Bill 138 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors MASTRIANO, COSTA, FONTANA, PENNYCUICK, STEFANO, DUSH Short Title An Act amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in incentives for municipal volunteers of fire companies and nonprofit emergency medical services agencies, further providing for definitions, for volunteer service credit program, for service record, for certification and for duties of State Fire Commissioner. Memo Subject HazMat Eligibility for Local Tax Credits Actions 0084 Referred to VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS, Jan. 22, 2025 Reported as committed, March 26, 2025 First consideration, March 26, 2025 Generated 03/26/2025 01:50 PM



