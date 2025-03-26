Submit Release
Senate Bill 138 Printer's Number 0084

PENNSYLVANIA, March 26 - Senate Bill 138

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

MASTRIANO, COSTA, FONTANA, PENNYCUICK, STEFANO, DUSH

Short Title

An Act amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in incentives for municipal volunteers of fire companies and nonprofit emergency medical services agencies, further providing for definitions, for volunteer service credit program, for service record, for certification and for duties of State Fire Commissioner.

Memo Subject

HazMat Eligibility for Local Tax Credits

Actions

0084 Referred to VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS, Jan. 22, 2025
Reported as committed, March 26, 2025
First consideration, March 26, 2025

