Senate Bill 138 Printer's Number 0084
PENNSYLVANIA, March 26 - Senate Bill 138
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
MASTRIANO, COSTA, FONTANA, PENNYCUICK, STEFANO, DUSH
Short Title
An Act amending Title 35 (Health and Safety) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in incentives for municipal volunteers of fire companies and nonprofit emergency medical services agencies, further providing for definitions, for volunteer service credit program, for service record, for certification and for duties of State Fire Commissioner.
Memo Subject
HazMat Eligibility for Local Tax Credits
Actions
|0084
|Referred to VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS, Jan. 22, 2025
|Reported as committed, March 26, 2025
|First consideration, March 26, 2025
