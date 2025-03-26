Senate Bill 65 Printer's Number 0486
PENNSYLVANIA, March 26 - Senate Bill 65
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
BAKER, LANGERHOLC, LAUGHLIN, BROWN, COSTA, MILLER, FARRY
Short Title
An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in licensing of drivers, further providing for schedule of convictions and points; in rules of the road in general, further providing for meeting or overtaking school bus; and imposing penalties.
Memo Subject
Enhancing the safe transportation of school children
Actions
|0026
|Referred to TRANSPORTATION, Jan. 22, 2025
|0486
|Reported as amended, March 26, 2025
|First consideration, March 26, 2025
