Senate Bill 65 Printer's Number 0486

PENNSYLVANIA, March 26 - Senate Bill 65

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

BAKER, LANGERHOLC, LAUGHLIN, BROWN, COSTA, MILLER, FARRY

Short Title

An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in licensing of drivers, further providing for schedule of convictions and points; in rules of the road in general, further providing for meeting or overtaking school bus; and imposing penalties.

Memo Subject

Enhancing the safe transportation of school children

Actions

0026 Referred to TRANSPORTATION, Jan. 22, 2025
0486 Reported as amended, March 26, 2025
First consideration, March 26, 2025

