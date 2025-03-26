Senate Bill 65 Printer's Number 0486

PENNSYLVANIA, March 26 - Senate Bill 65 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors BAKER, LANGERHOLC, LAUGHLIN, BROWN, COSTA, MILLER, FARRY Short Title An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in licensing of drivers, further providing for schedule of convictions and points; in rules of the road in general, further providing for meeting or overtaking school bus; and imposing penalties. Memo Subject Enhancing the safe transportation of school children Actions 0026 Referred to TRANSPORTATION, Jan. 22, 2025 0486 Reported as amended, March 26, 2025 First consideration, March 26, 2025 Generated 03/26/2025 01:50 PM

