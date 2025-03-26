Submit Release
Senate Bill 9 Printer's Number 0177

PENNSYLVANIA, March 26 - Sponsors

J. WARD, PHILLIPS-HILL, K. WARD, BAKER, BROOKS, BARTOLOTTA, PENNYCUICK, BROWN, CULVER, KEEFER, ROTHMAN, MASTRIANO, LANGERHOLC, HUTCHINSON, MARTIN, STEFANO, DUSH, FARRY

Short Title

An Act providing for sport activities in public institutions of higher education and public school entities to be expressly designated male, female or coed; and creating causes of action for harm suffered by designation.

