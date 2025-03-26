Senate Bill 9 Printer's Number 0177

PENNSYLVANIA, March 26 - Sponsors J. WARD, PHILLIPS-HILL, K. WARD, BAKER, BROOKS, BARTOLOTTA, PENNYCUICK, BROWN, CULVER, KEEFER, ROTHMAN, MASTRIANO, LANGERHOLC, HUTCHINSON, MARTIN, STEFANO, DUSH, FARRY

Short Title An Act providing for sport activities in public institutions of higher education and public school entities to be expressly designated male, female or coed; and creating causes of action for harm suffered by designation.

Generated 03/26/2025 01:50 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.