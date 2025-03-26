Family-friendly Fourteen Homes Expand to Pet Essentials

Founder Deana Karim’s products are made for running an efficient home and now feature collars and leashes for the family pet, too

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fourteen Homes is the Amazon storefront rapidly climbing Amazon's Top Seller lists with what everyone needs to run a home with simplicity and fun. Now, man’s best friend and cat counterparts have been added to the list, with pet collars and leashes to delight pet owners. Fourteen Homes founder Deana Karim is a busy mom and entrepreneur who understands that streamlining lifestyle items in the home means less stress and more time for what matters. Offering leashes and collars for pet family members that can be trusted for comfort and quality is part of that equation.“Fourteen Homes is all about making life easier,” says Karim. It’s a one-stop shop for lifestyle products that allow us to nurture the ones we love - and we had to include our pet friends, too! It’s only natural that we provide pet collars and leashes that are fun, functional, and built to last.”To see the new offerings, visit Fourteen Homes's Amazon Store . Pet items are a welcome addition to kitchen bestsellers. These include a Stainless Steel Egg Whisk, a versatile kitchen tool perfect for blending, whisking, beating, and stirring, and the 14-in-1 Vegetable Chopper and Slicer.Karim’s minority, women-owned company, Fourteen Homes, is expanding, having recently acquired West Food Brands and their innovative, sustainable food products, including SweetBae candy, a sugar-free, keto-friendly treat. She also owns top keto baking mixes and frosting, Good Dee’s ###About Fourteen HomesFourteen Homes focuses on crafting high-quality, versatile kitchen tools that make cooking easier and more enjoyable. Founder and busy mom Deana Karim develops products to streamline meal prep and enhance the cooking experience. Discover more and shop the collection at the Fourteen Homes Amazon Store, and check out the latest product releases on Instagram @fourteenhomes.

