Crucial Data Solutions Launches Industry-First Subscription Model to Modernize Clinical Trial Contracting and Pricing

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crucial Data Solutions, Inc. (CDS), provider of TrialKit, the only mobile-first, AI-powered eClinical platform, today announced a bold transformation of its pricing and contracting model. With a new subscription-based model designed to lower costs, simplify workflows, and speed up study timelines, CDS is tackling one of the most entrenched inefficiencies in the life sciences industry: outdated business models and fragmented technologies."Technology should help sponsors and CROs do more with less, not pay more to work harder," said Jim Bob Ward, CEO of Crucial Data Solutions. "We believe modernization extends beyond software. It must also reshape how studies are contracted, priced, and delivered."This announcement comes at a pivotal moment, following FDA guidance calling for modernization through decentralized trial strategies and digital health technologies (DHTs). While regulatory initiatives have ignited demand for hybrid trials, many organizations remain burdened by high-cost, piecemeal tech stacks patched together by APIs, custom integrations, and per-study contracts. CDS is responding with a unified platform and transparent pricing model that gives customers full access to all eClinical products without the added complexity.After 15 years of investment in a single-platform architecture that supports both web and native mobile environments (iOS and Android), CDS is making its full TrialKit platform—including EDC, eCOA/ePRO, eConsent, RTSM, eTMF, and AI-powered analytics—available through a monthly subscription. Pricing starts at $1,350/month for one study, scaling up to $90,000/month for unlimited studies.“There’s no need for lengthy RFIs, RFPs, or repeated contract negotiations,” said Ward. “We build the first study with our customers, guide them through the second, and then hand over the keys. This model enables our partners to scale their operations while dramatically reducing per-study costs.”TrialKit remains the only platform that enables full customer control over study configuration via a drag-and-drop designer across both desktop and mobile, backed by integrated AI analytics and the ability to private-label and localize the experience. Used by more than 40,000 users to build over 10,000 studies, TrialKit’s proven foundation makes this shift to subscription-based pricing a natural extension, and one CDS can offer while remaining profitable and debt-free.Crucial Data Solutions is publicly publishing its subscription pricing to bring full transparency to the industry. To explore pricing tiers and learn more about the model, visit https://www.crucialdatasolutions.com/trialkit-pricing/ About Crucial Data SolutionsFounded in 2010, Crucial Data Solutions (CDS) is the provider of TrialKit, the most innovative eClinical platform on the market. Trusted by sponsors, CROs, and research institutions worldwide, TrialKit supports the end-to-end management of clinical trials and non-interventional studies. CDS is committed to making advanced data collection and management solutions accessible to all, combining affordability, scalability, and cutting-edge technology to meet the evolving needs of the life sciences industry.

