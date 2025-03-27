Qnergy Unveils TORCH4: Opening New Methane Abatement Possibilities for Landfills

TORCH4 installed and operating at a closed landfill in Weber County, UT

With a mobile and unmanned design, Qnergy's TORCH4 enables near-complete methane destruction for small, unregulated landfills.

OGDEN, UT, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Qnergy , a leading provider of methane abatement solutions, announces its release of the TORCH4. Since 2023, the company has optimized and accumulated landfill operation data on its flagship technology, the Free Piston Stirling Engine. Building on these successes, Qnergy is proud to introduce the TORCH4, a landfill gas-powered Stirling Engine generator and enclosed flare system. TORCH4 was developed for small, unregulated landfills to mitigate methane emissions and gain compliance with minimal operating costs.“The evolution of Qnergy’s methane abatement technology is driven by direct collaboration with our industry partners,” said Dr. Ory Zik, CEO of Qnergy. “We are excited to introduce the TORCH4. Its mobile design and near-complete methane destruction make it a game-changer for the landfill sector.”The TORCH4’s Stirling Engine technology, the first of its kind, operates continuously on untreated landfill gas with methane content as low as 30%. In addition to its low methane content requirements, the unmanned system adapts to low-flow conditions. The TORCH4 is designed to autonomously and continuously collect and destroy over 99% of methane emissions.Landfill operators can now move toward net-zero emissions while maximizing profitability. The mobile, standalone design makes it a scalable and reliable bridge to renewable natural gas projects; while also generating revenue through carbon credits. Qnergy offers a flexible and novel business model with a preferred leasing option, limiting costs to the operator.Learn more about Qnergy’s TORCH4 technology at WasteExpo , booth 4263, in Las Vegas from May 6-8, 2025.About QnergyQnergy provides methane mitigation solutions, converting low-grade, polluting methane into valuable electricity, heat, and clean air. Powered by our innovative Free Piston Stirling Engine, we deliver scalable, cost-effective, and reliable solutions for methane emissions sources worldwide. With thousands of units already deployed, Qnergy has abated millions of tonnes of CO2e, enabling customers to achieve net-zero targets while maintaining profitability.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.