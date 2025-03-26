Governor Stein Signs Executive Order to Strengthen Workforce and Apprenticeships

Raleigh, N.C.

Today, Governor Josh Stein announced an executive order to create a Council on Workforce and Apprenticeships, chaired by Secretary of Commerce Lee Lilley, State Senator Eddie Settle, and NC Community Colleges President Dr. Jeffrey Cox. He also met with students at Forsyth Tech Community College and toured the Transportation Technology Center.

“Our state’s greatest asset is our people, and to invest in our future, we must invest in our people. No state will outwork North Carolina when it comes to developing our workforce,” said Governor Josh Stein. “I am proud to sign this executive order and launch this council to keep delivering on the promise of North Carolina – that where you come from should never limit how far you can go.”

“North Carolina’s workforce is the backbone of our thriving business climate,” said NC Department of Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “I look forward to working together to identify and amplify strategies that help North Carolina’s workers and businesses continue to thrive.”

“There is a lot of good work being done around North Carolina’s main streets and towns, and they need skilled workers to reap the benefits of our growing economy,” said Senator Eddie Settle. “I am proud to co-chair this council so that we can find ways to strengthen North Carolina’s workforce and attract more employers to every corner of our state.”

"I am proud to co-chair this Council to work alongside Governor Stein's team, the NC General Assembly and businesses and industries across the state to ensure our NC Community College System continues to expand apprenticeship and other workforce credential programs to give every citizen in North Carolina the skills they need to get a well-paying job in our modern economy," said North Carolina Community College System President Jeffrey Cox.