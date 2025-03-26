NovaCHARGE Named Preferred Vendor for a Major Florida Hospital System, Providing Reliable EV Charging Solutions

ChargeUp App in use NovaCharge Logo

NovaCHARGE Selected as Preferred Vendor for Florida Hospital System, Offering Reliable EV Charging Solutions

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NovaCHARGE , a leader in providing electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, is proud to announce its new status as the preferred vendor for a major Orlando hospital network. As part of this partnership, NovaCHARGE has been entrusted with providing reliable, high-performance Level 2 EV chargers at several of the hospital’s locations, ensuring that staff, patients, and guests have convenient access to charging solutions during their visits.NovaCHARGE has already successfully installed multiple Level 2 charging stations across the hospital network, allowing EV drivers to easily charge their vehicles while receiving care or visiting loved ones. By providing this valuable amenity, NovaCHARGE helps reduce one of the many stressors associated with a trip to the hospital, making it easier for patients, visitors, and staff to focus on what matters most—health and well-being.“We pride ourselves on our reliability and the ability to provide charging solutions that people can count on—whether they are staff who need to get to work, or families and patients who need to stay focused on their health. Our Level 2 chargers are designed to ensure that everyone can depend on fast, efficient, and hassle-free charging while they are at the hospital,” said Oscar Rodriguez, CEO of NovaCHARGE.Key Benefits of the Partnership:• Commitment to Reliability: NovaCHARGE’s Level 2 chargers are known for their high performance and dependable operation, with NovaBOT software being the key driver behind their reliability. This advanced software ensures fast and efficient charging, making the stations some of the most dependable DC Fast Charging solutions, even in the most challenging environments. NovaBOT enhances both charging reliability and operational efficiency, ensuring a seamless experience for EV drivers.• Enhanced Visitor and Staff Experience: The installation of Level 2 chargers across multiple hospital locations makes it convenient for staff and guests to charge their EVs, easing the stress of parking and ensuring that they can go about their visit with one less concern.• Sustainability and Green Initiatives: The hospital is actively supporting sustainable practices by promoting the use of electric vehicles, helping to reduce its carbon footprint while offering a modern amenity that meets the growing demand for EV charging.• Convenience and Peace of Mind: With reliable charging stations installed, hospital visitors and staff can rest assured that they will have access to the power they need when they need it, minimizing any added stress during an already challenging time.Whether for routine charging or emergency response operations, NovaBOT ensures that EVs are charged quickly and reliably. NovaBOT optimizes every charging cycle to maximize uptime, ensuring dependable performance in even the most demanding hospital environments. This reliability is essential for hospitals, where consistent energy access is critical for patient care and emergency operations.NovaCHARGE’s Level 2 chargers are designed to be user-friendly and quick, providing a reliable, high-quality charging experience that fits seamlessly into the busy and dynamic environment of a hospital. This partnership represents a continued effort to provide valuable, sustainable, and efficient amenities to improve the overall experience for staff and visitors alike.About NovaCHARGENovaCHARGE is a trusted provider of innovative EV charging infrastructure solutions, committed to delivering reliable, scalable, and future-ready technologies. Serving a wide range of customers, including fleet operators, commercial businesses, and government agencies, NovaCHARGE is leading the charge in the EV industry by offering solutions that promote sustainability, efficiency, and the widespread adoption of electric vehicles.For more information, please visit www.NovaCHARGE.net

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.