New Book Sheds Light on Violence Prevention and How Everyone Can Play a Role

John M. Freas Offers a Roadmap for Reducing Violence in Communities and Beyond

CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Violence affects lives every day—on our streets, in our homes, in schools, and even between nations. In his new book, Violence Prevention: We All Can Help , author John M. Freas presents a compelling argument that violence is not inevitable and that practical steps can be taken to reduce it at every level of society.Freas, who has dedicated his career to social work and community improvement, explores the root causes of violence, from domestic abuse to mass shootings, terrorism, and war. The book provides clear, accessible strategies that individuals, policymakers, and community leaders can use to prevent violence before it escalates.“When the World Trade Center was attacked in 2001, I began researching ways to prevent terrorism and war,” says Freas. “As I expanded my research, I found that many forms of violence—whether in homes or across nations—share common causes and can be addressed using the same fundamental principles.”Written in an easy-to-understand style, Violence Prevention: We All Can Help serves as a valuable resource for anyone looking to make a difference, from concerned citizens to community and religious groups. Freas emphasizes the importance of resolving conflicts early, addressing underlying conditions that predispose individuals to violence, and teaching nonviolent responses to adversity.With a background in social work, community development, and public service, Freas brings decades of experience to this timely and thought-provoking book. His insights offer hope that violence is not an unavoidable part of life—and that with education, awareness, and action, we can build a more peaceful world.

John Freas' Spotlight TV with Logan Crawford!

