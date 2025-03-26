Ice-T and Charis Burrett Open Groundbreaking Cannabis Dispensary in Jersey City NJ, March 27th 2025

ICE-T and Charis B. ICE-T

The Community Based Flagship at 660 Tonnelle Avenue is Planning a Weekend Long Grand Opening Celebration April 19th & 20th, 2025

NEW JERSEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Medicine Woman , a mission-driven cannabis brand founded by entrepreneur Charis Burrett, is proud to announce the launch of its new East Coast flagship dispensary at 660 Tonnelle Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07307, co-owned by cultural icon and Jersey City NJ, native Ice-T.Strategically located along Route 1 & 9, just north of Manhattan Avenue and south of North Street, this fully renovated facility will begin welcoming customers with a soft opening on Thursday, March 27, ahead of its official grand opening weekend long celebration on Saturday, April 19th and Sunday, April 20th, 2025.Burrett and her husband, Luke Burrett, founded The Medicine Woman in 2019 as a California-based nonprofit that delivered cannabis to patients. The Medicine Woman Jersey City marks their first endeavor outside of California and will operate with a team of 15 employees, all recruited from the local community. The brand is proud to prioritize local hiring and workforce development, supported by its West Coast team.The two-story, 10,000-square-foot dispensary offers 3,000 square feet of retail space, 3,000 square feet of executive offices, and 4,000 square feet reserved for future expansion, including cannabis consumption and manufacturing. Designed for accessibility and sustainability, the site includes a newly constructed parking lot with ample capacity and EV charging stations, ensuring a smooth experience for both customers and staff.“We’re thrilled to be officially opening the doors of The Medicine Woman Jersey City after years of hard work and dedication,” said Charis Burrett, Founder of The Medicine Woman and cannabis industry leader. “The East Coast is poised to become the largest cannabis market in the world, and we’re excited to provide the community direct and safe access to the finest global plant medicines. We offer only products whose integrity, quality, and potency align with our standard of 'Nothing but the Best.'”In partnership with Hudson County Community College (HCCC), The Medicine Woman will offer students hands-on experience, internships, and direct job placement within the cannabis sector. This educational pipeline is designed to open long-term career opportunities in a rapidly expanding industry.As part of its core mission, The Medicine Woman is aligned with the Last Prisoner Project, a national nonprofit working to free individuals incarcerated for nonviolent cannabis offenses and support their reentry into society. Through funding, awareness campaigns, and employment pathways, The Medicine Woman is committed to championing justice through national and local charity partnerships.“This is where I’m from. I came up here, and now I’m coming back to build something that gives back,” said legendary New Jersey Native Ice-T and co-owner of The Medicine Woman Jersey City. “This isn’t just about selling cannabis—it’s about creating opportunity and correcting injustice in communities that were hit hardest.”The grand opening event will be held on Saturday, April 19, and will feature an official ribbon-cutting ceremony, live music, local food vendors, celebrity guests, and exclusive giveaways. Immediately following, The Medicine Woman will host an epic 420 “Blazing & Praising" celebration, blending cannabis culture, spirituality, and community engagement in a way that reflects the brand’s bold, inclusive ethos.Soft Opening: Begins Thursday, March 27, 2025Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting: Saturday, April 19, 2025Location: 660 Tonnelle Avenue, Jersey City, NJ 07307Hours of Operation: 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m., 7 days a week, 365 days a yearSocial Media: @TheMedicineWoman1For more information and interviews please contact Jessica@wanderlustpr.net

