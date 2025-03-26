OCTC hosts 17th Field Artillery Brigade for HIMARS training

17th Field Artillery Brigade Thedeployed from Joint Base Lewis-McChord to the Orchard Combat Training Center last week to increase warfighting readiness and hone lethality in a rigorous, realistic training environment aligned with the challenges of modern combat. The OCTC enabled the brigade to collectively train in a contiguous battlespace with unfamiliar terrain and numerous live firing locations.

“The primary focus of our training operation was a HIMARS battalion-level qualification for 1st Battalion, 94th Field Artillery – the first in many years,” said Col. Andrew J. Knight, commander of the 17th FAB. “We also evaluated the training and readiness of the 308th Brigade Support Battalion and the Brigade Headquarters with the help of observers from the 593rd Corps Support Command, 189th Infantry Combined Arms Training Brigade, the 18th Field Artillery Brigade, and the 65th Field Artillery Brigade from the Utah Army National Guard.”

The unit also hosted Brig. Nicholas Wilson, commander of the Australian Army’s 10th Fires Brigade, and his senior enlisted leader, Sgt. Maj. Anthony Hortle. The distinguished visitors were in Idaho to observe the battalion’s training.

Over the course of the training the brigade was able to evaluate and demonstrate mastery of several essential combat tasks. These included expeditionary deployment operations, controlling field artillery units, massing rocket and missile artillery missions, sustaining logistics requirements, and maintaining command and control of the brigade while operating at the speed and tempo of the modern battlefield.

“We routinely campaign in the Indo-Pacific with our Partners and Allies through Operations Pathways.” said Knight. “Capabilities we built here deter potential adversaries and, if necessary, will win our Nation’s wars.