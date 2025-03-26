IDW March of Legends Final Content Drop – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and More

IDW is now available on GlobalComix.

The final IDW March of Legends drop brings Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Earthdivers, and more to GlobalComix on March 26, 2025.

Whether a lifelong Turtles fan or discovering these stories for the first time, there’s no better time to jump in.” — Christopher Carter, CEO and Co-Founder of GlobalComix

WHAT:
Globalcomix, the world's leading digital comics platform, is continuing to add new content as part of its subscription program with the IDW March of Legends. The arrival of IDW wraps up with a significant content drop featuring the iconic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles alongside several other fan-favorite series. This release brings multiple TMNT titles to GlobalComix, giving readers access to a huge variety of adventures from Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, Raphael, and their allies.

WHEN:
March 26, 2025
New titles are available now.

WHAT'S INCLUDED:
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2011-2024) – Get caught up with over a decade of TMNT adventures!
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin – Witness the heart-wrenching, post-apocalyptic story of the last surviving Turtle.
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Jennika – Follow Jennika's incredible transformation into a Turtle and her journey to find her place in this world.
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Vs. Street Fighter – Watch the Turtles face off against the Street Fighter legends in this exciting crossover event.
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures – Relive the classic fun of the 80s TMNT animated series in this nostalgic and action-packed comic!
- Earthdivers – Experience a thrilling series that bends time and explores humanity's future in a world on the brink of change.
- And more! – Explore all the TMNT titles and more that are dropping today.

QUOTE:
"We're ending the IDW March of Legends with a bang, bringing a massive collection of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles stories to GlobalComix," said Christopher Carter, CEO and Co-Founder of GlobalComix. "Whether you're a lifelong Turtles fan or just discovering these stories, there's no better time to jump in. From the classic tales to the gritty future of The Last Ronin, there's something for everyone. Plus, with other great titles like Cosmoknights and Earthdivers, we're giving fans plenty to explore!"

WHERE:
Available on GlobalComix and the GlobalComix App
Website: https://globalcomix.com/
iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/globalcomix-comic-book-reader/id6444957733
Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.globalcomix.mobileapp

ABOUT GLOBALCOMIX:
GlobalComix is a digital comics platform dedicated to reshaping how readers experience and engage with comic book content. With a focus on accessibility, community, and innovation, GlobalComix offers a diverse range of titles from top publishers and independent creators alike.

