Hammond Cove Shooting Range Will Open April 3

The Hammond Cove Shooting Range in Hartland, Vermont will open on April 3, at 10:00 a.m.

The range operates under rules set by the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. Range users must sign in with an onsite range safety officer and have a valid Vermont hunting or fishing license or be the guest of someone who does.

Before using the range, shooters are urged to review the range rules on Fish and Wildlife’s website. The range is closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays as well as all state and federal holidays.

“Anyone who is going turkey hunting this spring will benefit from patterning their shotgun at the shotgun section of the range,” said Dylan Smith, the facility and lands coordinator for Vermont Fish and Wildlife. “It allows users to pattern their shotgun out to 50 yards so they can better understand their effective range.”

“We recently filmed an instructional video on how to pattern a shotgun. Understanding how your gun performs is a vital part of being an ethical hunter,” added Smith. The video can be seen on YouTube.com under the title, Hammond Cove Turkey Patterning.