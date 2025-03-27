Announcing the Winner of Our 2024 First Generation Scholarship: Coral Almazan

We are thrilled to announce the winner of our 2024 First Generation Scholarship to support hardworking, determined first-generation college students.

OAK BROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are excited to announce that the winner of the 2024 First Generation Scholarship is Coral Almazan from Humble, Texas. Coral is a rising sophomore at Houston Christian University, majoring in Criminal Justice. This scholarship was created to support hardworking, ambitious first-generation college students like Coral, who demonstrate exceptional academic achievements, community involvement, and a passion for creating a better future for themselves and their communities.

Coral’s journey has been marked by perseverance and a commitment to excellence. As a first-generation student, she has faced significant challenges, but she has consistently overcome them with determination. Coral’s accomplishments are a reflection of her drive to succeed and her desire to make a difference in the world.

Among her many achievements, Coral has been recognized for her outstanding contributions to both her academic and community life.

• Coral Almazan received the Norman Borlaug Youth in Agriculture Program – Recognition of Excellence, showcasing her commitment to improving her community and making a positive impact in the field of agriculture.

• She was also selected as a Superintendent Student Ambassador, a role in which she showcased her leadership skills and dedication to her school and community.

• Furthermore, Coral earned a spot on the Dean’s List at Houston Christian University for maintaining a GPA of 3.5 or higher, a testament to her academic dedication and intellectual ability.

In Coral’s own words, “Change isn’t always being the first Mexican-American female president, curing cancer, or having buildings dedicated in your name, but rather it’s having tough conversations. It’s the vulnerability to see the opinions of others, even those who hurt you in the past.”

This quote reflects Coral’s maturity and her deep understanding of what it takes to create meaningful change—through dialogue, vulnerability, and courage.

We are confident that Coral will continue to excel in her studies and in her future career, especially as she pursues her passion for criminal justice. Her academic success, community leadership, and personal values make her a remarkable young woman with a bright future.

At Godoy Law Office Immigration Lawyers, we believe in the transformative power of education, and we are proud to support Coral as she continues her journey. Congratulations again to Coral for being selected as the recipient of the 2024 First Generation Scholarship!

We also want to extend our gratitude to all the incredible applicants who participated this year. Your stories inspire us, and we look forward to continuing to support the next generation of leaders. To learn more about the First Generation Scholarship and how to apply next year, visit our scholarship page.

About Godoy Law Office Immigration Lawyers: Serving Clients Nationwide

We Help Immigrants Make America Their Home

With 6 offices in Greater Chicago, Godoy Law Office Immigration Lawyers helps clients nationwide and is committed to helping immigrants nationwide achieve their American dream. Led by Attorney Mario Godoy, the firm specializes in providing compassionate, personalized legal services to individuals and families navigating the U.S. immigration system.

