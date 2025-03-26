AIR Announces Converge 2025 Conference to Explore Tech-Driven Transformation in Financial Regulation

AIR’s Inaugural Converge Conference in Washington, D.C. This Fall Will Bring Together Experts to Shape the Future of Regulatory Oversight

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Alliance for Innovative Regulation (AIR) spotlighted a potential paradigm shift in financial regulation in recently released intellectual capital, and announced an inaugural Converge conference to harness the unprecedented change for positive outcomes.Financial regulation is on the brink of a transformative shift as a new, tech-driven model of regulatory oversight promises to revolutionize how financial markets are monitored and governed. Jo Ann Barefoot, CEO and Co-founder of AIR, highlights the forces driving this shift in her recent commentary, Regulation 2.0: The Dawn of Tech-Driven Financial Regulation . In her analysis, Barefoot identifies six key factors converging to create an ideal environment for profound change, including advancements in generative AI, increased regulatory tech adoption, and the evolving role of financial regulators. According to Barefoot, this new paradigm could provide regulators with unprecedented access to real-time data, transforming financial oversight and improving outcomes for both the industry and consumers.“Regulation 2.0 has the potential to completely reshape how we oversee financial markets, giving regulators the tools they need to make more informed decisions,” says Barefoot. “This shift will address long-standing challenges, all while ensuring the protection of consumers and markets.”Barefoot also delved into the topic in her recent Barefoot Innovation Podcast episode, where she outlined how technology can help move us beyond the limitations of current regulatory frameworks and towards a more efficient, data-driven model.Join the Conversation at Converge: Creating the Future of Financial RegulationTo continue this vital conversation, AIR will host Converge: Creating the Future of Financial Regulation in Washington, D.C. in September 2025. The conference will bring together thought leaders, innovators, and policymakers to engage in discussions on how new technologies will impact financial regulation in the digital age. Attendees will explore opportunities to innovate regulatory practices and design solutions for emerging risks.“We’re in a moment of unprecedented change,” says Barefoot. “Converge will provide a crucial platform to bring together those shaping the future of financial regulation, allowing us to create new pathways forward.” Subscribe to our mailing list to be among the first to know more details about Converge.About AIR: The Alliance for Innovative Regulation (AIR) is a nonprofit, non-membership organization working to make the financial system fully inclusive, fair and resilient through responsible use of new technology. By connecting regulation, finance, technology and society, AIR drives global innovation and collaboration to address rapid technology change.

