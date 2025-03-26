Generative Video Codec by latakoo latakoo award-winning tech GVC

Groundbreaking new tech changing game for journalists, law enforcement, military

You can dial it in with GVC to see what matters to you first. In military and police activities and breaking news, that clarity can save lives.” — Jade Kurian, latakoo Co-Founder & President

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A wanted criminal steals a car and speeds through the city. Surveillance and news helicopter cameras capture it. But in the grainy video, the license plate is unreadable.Now, imagine this: latakoo ’s Generative Video Codec ( GVC ) sharpens that plate instantly. No waiting. No re-processing. Just immediate clarity on the most critical detail. That detail is delivered to you first – before any other video that was captured. Reporters immediately inform the public about the danger; police now know who they’re dealing with; the military positively IDs their suspect and launches an op.latakoo, the leader in intelligent video workflow, has developed GVC, a first-of-its-kind technology that prioritizes and enhances the most important areas of any video stream—live, in real time. Whether it’s a journalist covering breaking news, a first responder analyzing disaster footage, or a sports producer capturing the game-winning shot, GVC allows you to see what matters first.GVC automatically enhances the most relevant parts of a live feed. When used manually, users can pinpoint specific areas—like a suspect’s face, structural damage after an explosion, or a player’s foot at the goal line—and GVC delivers it in razor-sharp quality while optimizing bandwidth.The US Air Force gave latakoo four grants to develop this revolutionary technology.latakoo will debut GVC at NAB Futures Park in Las Vegas April 6-9. But you can tell the story first. Reach out to us for a live demo, interviews, images and broll.

