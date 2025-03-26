Global HER2-Negative Breast Cancer Market: Key Trends, Market Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast For 2025-2034

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The HER2-negative breast cancer market size has witnessed considerable growth in recent years, expanding from $16.29 billion in 2024 to an estimated $17.62 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.1%. A rise in breast cancer cases, increased awareness about breast cancer, increased spending on healthcare, an aging population, and expanding healthcare infrastructures can be attributed to the growth in the historic period.

What Does the Future Hold for the HER2 Negative Breast Cancer Market?

Robust growth is predicted for the HER2-negative breast cancer market in the upcoming years, with estimations showing the market size growing to $23.86 billion in 2029, maintaining a CAGR of 7.9%. Factors contributing to this heightened growth rate include rising consumption of alcohol, adoption of unhealthy lifestyles, growing prevalence of obesity, increasing consumption of tobacco, and the urgent need for effective treatment solutions. Notable trends in the forecast period comprise of innovations in diagnostic technologies, integration of targeted therapies, FDA approvals, and increasing technological advancements.

What are the Major Driving Forces Propelling the Growth of the HER2-Negative Breast Cancer Market?

The escalating incidence of breast cancer cases is a crucial growth driver propelling the HER2-negative breast cancer market forward. Breast cancer, characterized by uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells typically in the breast tissue's ducts or lobules, has seen a rising number of cases due to factors like increased awareness, improved screening methods leading to early and frequent detection, and advanced research in tumor biology and treatment strategies provided by HER2-negative breast cancer. For instance, in June 2024, according to the US-based government agency, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 272,454 new cases of breast cancer occurred among females in 2021, with 42,211 females succumbing to the disease in 2022 in the United States alone.

Who are the Key Players Involved in the Growth of the HER2-Negative Breast Cancer Market?

Significant industry players operating within the HER2-negative breast cancer market include Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co Inc., AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sanofi S.A., AstraZeneca PLC, Novartis International AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen Inc., Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., BeiGene Ltd., Chipscreen Biosciences Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, PharmAbcine Inc., Adagene Inc., H3 Biomedicine Inc., and Radius Health Inc.

Influence of Emerging Market Trends on the HER2-Negative Breast Cancer Market

Major market operators are focusing intensively on gaining regulatory approvals to introduce new treatments, extend their product portfolios, and enhance their market presence. Regulatory approvals – official authorizations granted by government agencies allowing companies to market and distribute drugs or treatments after meeting safety, efficacy, and quality standards – are of increased interest in the industry. One notable example is Genentech Inc., a US-based biotechnology corporation, which received FDA approval in October 2024 for Itovebi inavolisib as a targeted treatment for advanced hormone receptor-positive HR+, HER2-negative breast cancer with a PIK3CA mutation.

How Is the HER2-Negative Breast Cancer Market Segmented?

1 By Treatment Type: Chemotherapy, Hormone Therapy, Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy

2 By Cancer Stage: Early Stage, Locally Advanced Stage, Metastatic Stage

3 By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy

Subsegments:

1 By Chemotherapy: Anthracyclines, Taxanes, Platinum-Based Chemotherapy, Alkylating Agents, Antimetabolites

2 By Hormone Therapy: Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators SERMs, Aromatase Inhibitors, Selective Estrogen Receptor Degraders SERDs

3 By Targeted Therapy: CDK4/6 Inhibitors, PI3K Inhibitors, PARP Inhibitors

4 By Immunotherapy: Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors, Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocyte TIL Therapy

Regional Insights: A Spotlight on North America and Asia-Pacific

In 2024, North America held the largest market share for HER2-negative breast cancer. It's speculated that the fastest-growing region in the forecast period will be Asia-Pacific, indicating a rapid upward trend that this market is witnessing globally. The report includes an analysis of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa regions.

