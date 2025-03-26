Submit Release
Winners Announced for Vermont K-12 Student Fish Art Contest

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is pleased to announce the Vermont winners of the 2025 Art of Conservation Fish Art Contest in partnership with Wildlife Forever.

The department received submissions from Vermont students in grades K-12.  Participants selected a fish species found in Vermont waters and submitted an illustration and one-page creative essay on the species.

“The Fish Art Contest is a way for Vermont students to use their creativity and strengthen their knowledge and connection with our environment,” said Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department Education Specialist Corey Hart.  “A total of 287 Vermont Students submitted artwork of Vermont fish species.  We continue to see schools across Vermont incorporate the contest in unique ways.  Examples include full units involving science, art and English teachers teaming up together or extended research projects on specific species.  The ways to utilize the contest both in and out of the classroom are numerous and result in unique learning opportunities for Vermont students.  We congratulate all of the participants on a job well done and look forward to next year’s contest.”

The following winners were selected for four age categories:

Grades: K-3

                1st: Thomas Nakishima: Ludlow

                2nd: Briar Carpenter: Sutton

                3rd : Alexzander Fitzgerald: Ludlow

Grades 4-6:

                1st: Coral Riegler: Thetford

                2nd: Jelina Quittner Javier: Burlington

                3rd: Azalea Wood: Fair Haven

Grades: 7-9

                1st: Emilia Brothers: Sheffield

                2nd: Sullivan Campbell: Williston

                3rd: Easton Woodward: St. Albans

Grades: 10-12

                1st: Ella Jandric: Montpelier

                     2nd: Tucker Pomainville: Fair Haven

Winners will receive a fishing rod and reel, and their art will be entered into a selection process to be featured in the department’s forthcoming 2026 Fishing Guide and Regulations publication.

