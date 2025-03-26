New Shopware Plugin 'StPiPrefetch' Optimizes Online Shop Loading Speeds

Stefan Pilz

Free plugin now available in the Shopware Store – Faster loading through intelligent preloading of content

SCHöPPINGEN, GERMANY, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Online retailers face the constant challenge of providing customers with a fast and seamless shopping experience. Slow loading times can lead to frustration and abandoned carts. With StPiPrefetch, a new free plugin for Shopware 6, store owners can now improve their page performance through intelligent preloading.StPiPrefetch leverages the experimental Speculation Rules API available in Chromium-based browsers like Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge. This enables shop pages – including search suggestions, search results, and custom links – to be preloaded in the background before the user even clicks on them. The result: faster navigation, shorter waiting times, and a noticeably better user experience.The plugin allows store owners to configure which content should be preloaded and under what conditions. This includes device targeting (e.g., desktop-only) and the level of preloading eagerness – ranging from conservative to immediate. With flexible options and intuitive settings in the Shopware admin area, even non-technical users can optimize their shop performance with ease.Key features of StPiPrefetch:Intelligent preloading of search suggestions as users type.Pre-rendering of search result pages to ensure faster access.Support for custom selectors to preload additional pages or elements.Device-specific settings (Desktop or All Devices).Adjustable eagerness modes: Conservative, Moderate, or Immediate.Easy integration through the Shopware admin – no coding required.StPiPrefetch is 100% free and available now in the official Shopware Store. Installation and setup can be completed in just a few minutes. The plugin is designed to enhance the performance of any Shopware 6 store, particularly in environments where speed and usability are key factors in customer retention.Browser Support:As of now, the Speculation Rules API is only supported in Chrome and Microsoft Edge. Other browsers, such as Firefox and Safari, do not support this technology. However, StPiPrefetch is built with flexibility in mind, allowing store owners to test and enable preloading where it's most effective.“Page speed is one of the most important factors in e-commerce,” says Stefan Pilz , developer of the plugin. “StPiPrefetch gives Shopware users an easy way to implement performance improvements without needing deep technical know-how.”Availability:The plugin can be downloaded now from the Shopware Store. A detailed setup manual is also available to help users get started quickly.

