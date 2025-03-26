Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,614 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,687 in the last 365 days.

New Shopware Plugin 'StPiPrefetch' Optimizes Online Shop Loading Speeds

Stefan Pilz

Stefan Pilz

Free plugin now available in the Shopware Store – Faster loading through intelligent preloading of content

SCHöPPINGEN, GERMANY, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Online retailers face the constant challenge of providing customers with a fast and seamless shopping experience. Slow loading times can lead to frustration and abandoned carts. With StPiPrefetch, a new free plugin for Shopware 6, store owners can now improve their page performance through intelligent preloading.

StPiPrefetch leverages the experimental Speculation Rules API available in Chromium-based browsers like Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge. This enables shop pages – including search suggestions, search results, and custom links – to be preloaded in the background before the user even clicks on them. The result: faster navigation, shorter waiting times, and a noticeably better user experience.

The plugin allows store owners to configure which content should be preloaded and under what conditions. This includes device targeting (e.g., desktop-only) and the level of preloading eagerness – ranging from conservative to immediate. With flexible options and intuitive settings in the Shopware admin area, even non-technical users can optimize their shop performance with ease.

Key features of StPiPrefetch:

Intelligent preloading of search suggestions as users type.
Pre-rendering of search result pages to ensure faster access.
Support for custom selectors to preload additional pages or elements.
Device-specific settings (Desktop or All Devices).
Adjustable eagerness modes: Conservative, Moderate, or Immediate.
Easy integration through the Shopware admin – no coding required.
StPiPrefetch is 100% free and available now in the official Shopware Store. Installation and setup can be completed in just a few minutes. The plugin is designed to enhance the performance of any Shopware 6 store, particularly in environments where speed and usability are key factors in customer retention.

Browser Support:
As of now, the Speculation Rules API is only supported in Chrome and Microsoft Edge. Other browsers, such as Firefox and Safari, do not support this technology. However, StPiPrefetch is built with flexibility in mind, allowing store owners to test and enable preloading where it's most effective.

“Page speed is one of the most important factors in e-commerce,” says Stefan Pilz, developer of the plugin. “StPiPrefetch gives Shopware users an easy way to implement performance improvements without needing deep technical know-how.”

Availability:
The plugin can be downloaded now from the Shopware Store. A detailed setup manual is also available to help users get started quickly.

Stefan Pilz
Stefan Pilz Ltd.
+49 1590 6787569
press@stefanpilz.ltd
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
YouTube

StPiPrefetch – The Shopware Plugin for Lightning-Fast Load Times!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

New Shopware Plugin 'StPiPrefetch' Optimizes Online Shop Loading Speeds

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more