Global Low-Grade Glioma Market Insights 2025: Key Trends, Market Size, And Growth Forecast

The Business Research Company’s Low-Grade Glioma Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Will the low-grade glioma market size continue us uptrend over the next few years?

The low-grade glioma market size expanded robustly in recent years and is projected to grow from $1.39 billion in 2024 to $1.48 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.1%. The historical growth of the market characterizes increased awareness of brain tumors, heightened funding for oncological research, expansion of telemedicine and rise in healthcare access, as well as an uptick in orphan drug designations.

The market size is slated for impressive growth in the coming years, projecting a worth of $1.86 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 5.9%. This forecast growth can be attributed to an aging population, escalating healthcare expenditure, prevalence of brain tumors, government initiatives and prevalence of high-grade gliomas. The forecast period is also set to witness major trends such as advancements in imaging technologies, fertilizer development of radiation therapies, introduction of chemotherapy regimens, clinical trials expansion, and integration of immunotherapy.

What are the pivotal drivers fostering the growth of the low-grade glioma market?

A major contributor to the low-grade glioma market's growth is the rising incidence of brain tumors, driven by factors such as heightened radiation exposure, environmental pollutants, genetic predisposition, and aging. Low-grade glioma supports brain tumor identification through advanced diagnostic techniques and targeted therapies such as surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy. These treatments slow tumor progression, preserve neurological function, and improve patient outcomes. Early detection and personalized treatment are paramount for managing brain tumors with similar growth patterns.

In 2022, the Central Brain Tumor Registry of the United States CBTRUS recorded a worldwide incidence of primary malignant brain tumors at approximately 3.5 per 100,000, significantly higher in high-income countries 4.9 per 100,000 than in low-middle 2.4 per 100,000 and low-income countries.

Which are some of the prominent companies active in the low-grade glioma market?

Major players within the low-grade glioma market include McKesson Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merck & Co. Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca PLC, Novartis AG, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Ipsen S.A., BeiGene Ltd., NovoCure Limited, Les Laboratoires Servier, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc., CStone Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., AnHeart Therapeutics Inc., Apollomics Inc., Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc., BioMed Valley Discoveries Inc., Avistone Biotechnology Co. Ltd., NextSource Biotechnology LLC, Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

What are the noteworthy trends and developments in the low-grade glioma market?

Companies in the low-grade glioma market are concentrating on innovative combination therapies and targeted therapy, such as genetic alteration drugs. This methodology aims to enhance treatments for children with low-grade glioma. For instance, Day One Biopharmaceuticals launched Tovorafenib Ojemda in May 2024, following FDA approval. This once-weekly therapy targets children aged six months and older with unresectable or recurrent low-grade glioma LGG with BRAF gene alterations.

How is the global low-grade glioma market segmented?

1 By Drug Type: Trametinib, Dabrafenib, Ivosidenib, Mirdametinib

2 By Treatment: Surgery, Chemotherapy, Radiation

3 By Route Of Administration: Topical, Oral

4 By Distribution Channel: Online Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies

What are the regional characteristics of the low-grade glioma market?

In 2024, North America emerged as the largest territory in the low-grade glioma market. Fastest growth, however, is anticipated from the Asia-Pacific region in the forecast period. The report includes coverage from Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

