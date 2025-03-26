Codego Launches CDG: New Plug-and-Play Devices for Effortless Daily Passive Income

CDG project was developed by Codego, a fintech leader providing secure, comprehensive digital banking solutions. Codego offers core banking, prepaid and debit card issuance, and European IBAN accounts, supporting more than 12 fiat currencies and over 500 cryptocurrencies.

Dubai, UAE, March 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CDG project has officially launched, introducing an innovative solution that enables everyone to earn passive income directly from their homes. With just a compact device, a power outlet, and an internet connection, CDG simplifies earning predictable, reliable, and hassle-free daily income.





Earn Daily Rewards Effortlessly

CDG offers two user-friendly models: CDG Home and CDG Power Home, which provide GPU computing power to a decentralized computing network. In return, device owners receive daily rewards in the form of CDG credits.

CDG credits operate similarly to loyalty points and can be conveniently exchanged for fiat currency through the easy-to-use CodegoPay app , available on both iOS and Android. Each credit maintains a guaranteed minimum value, ensuring consistent and predictable earnings.

Why CDG is Different

The concept of sharing computing resources isn't new, but CDG's implementation is uniquely accessible and efficient. CDG devices are incredibly energy-efficient: the CDG Home model consumes just 10 watts, and the powerful CDG Power Home uses only 30 watts. Designed for home use, these devices are compact, quiet, and discreet, seamlessly blending into any living space.

Device owners begin generating income immediately upon activation. The CDG Home device generates a minimum of $5 per day, while the CDG Power Home offers at least $20 per day. Setup is straightforward, requiring no technical expertise. Simply plug the device in, connect through the CodegoPay app, and instantly start earning.

Quick Start Guide

Getting started with CDG is easy:

Download the CodegoPay app (Android or iOS ), and open your account to receive your personal IBAN instantly. Order your preferred CDG device via the app or through an authorized reseller. Activate your device using CDG credits with a few simple taps. Your daily earnings will be tracked in real time within the app.

Pricing and Activation

CDG offers two versatile device models:

CDG Home : Priced at $2,500 , requiring 10,000 CDG credits for activation. It consumes only 10 watts and delivers daily rewards of 50 CDG credits , valued at a minimum of $5 per day .

: Priced at , requiring for activation. It consumes only and delivers daily rewards of , valued at a minimum of . CDG Power Home: Available for $10,000, requiring 40,000 CDG credits for activation. It consumes just 30 watts, providing daily earnings of 200 CDG credits, equivalent to at least $20 per day.

Earn Even More with Referrals

CDG users can further increase their income through a rewarding referral program:

Earn €150 cash for every friend who purchases a CDG Home , plus your friend receives a €50 discount .

for every friend who purchases a , plus your friend receives a . Receive €600 cash for every friend who purchases a CDG Power Home, with your friend enjoying a €200 discount.

Referral bonuses are paid directly to your bank account via the CodegoPay app.

Contributing to a Growing Global Network

By owning a CDG device, users actively contribute to a decentralized GPU network, essential for industries like gaming, artificial intelligence, and mobile services. As the global demand for GPU computing power continues to grow, the potential value of CDG credits increases, providing additional long-term value.

About CDG and Codego

The CDG project was developed by Codego , a fintech leader providing secure, comprehensive digital banking solutions. Codego offers core banking, prepaid and debit card issuance, and European IBAN accounts, supporting more than 12 fiat currencies and over 500 cryptocurrencies.

Thanks to Codego’s advanced financial infrastructure, users enjoy a seamless experience in managing their CDG devices through the CodegoPay app, which includes integrated IBAN accounts, secure real-time earnings tracking, and compliance with the PSD2 regulatory standards.

