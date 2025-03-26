87Labs Grows 75% and Maps Strategic Expansion to the U.S

Thiago da Cruz, CEO of 87Labs, sets sights on international expansion

Startup aims to reach USD 150.000 in monthly Revenue in Brazil and consolidate international operations in 2025

SãO PAULO, SãO PAULO, BRAZIL, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founded in 2017 by Rafael Macedo and Thiago da Cruz, 87Labs was created with the mission of delivering real value to its clients. The company focuses on addressing the challenges faced by tech projects that often fail, are poorly executed, or do not meet market demands, providing solutions that are practical and impactful. To achieve this, 87Labs fosters a culture of planning, alignment, simplicity, and learning, combining technical expertise with real business needs.Through its journey to build this culture, the company began developing mobile and web applications for both large enterprises and startups. 87Labs gained traction by addressing the needs of clients with complex challenges requiring a results-oriented team and an aligned culture, especially in sectors such as retail (physical and online) and other industries.One of 87Labs' major differentiators lies in the composition and governance of its team. "We constantly work on developing critical thinking among our team members. To deliver excellent solutions, we need to focus our planning and work efforts on the core of the problem. Identifying this, suggesting simple solutions, iterating, and only introducing more complex solutions as the problem evolves is what sets a good developer apart," says Rafael Macedo, the company's CTO.Team selection and management are key to 87Labs' success, as CEO Thiago da Cruz explains: "Our developers strive to deeply understand each client's pain points and apply solutions that best fit their business reality. Governance is a non-negotiable value in this process, especially when it comes to aligning expectations."To ensure team alignment with the client's culture, 87Labs establishes routines and monitoring processes tailored to each client's availability. These include understanding OKRs with the product team, gathering consultant feedback, and conducting 1-on-1 sessions and Individual Development Plans (IDPs), either with or without client involvement.With a team of developers capable of creating fully customized solutions, 87Labs specializes in technologies such as Ruby on Rails, React Native, Go, Node.js, PHP, React, and Vue.js. The company operates in Brazil, the US, and Europe.In addition to outsourcing software development teams, 87Labs offers IT consulting services, covering everything from designing and architecting client solutions to knowledge transfer. The company also takes full technological responsibility for startups and spin-offs.It was a natural step when, in 2019, the company brought on Daniel Pisano as a board member and head of investment, establishing an investment arm focused on tech companies. In this segment, the priority is investing smart money, sharing learnings with investee companies, and co-creating products or joint ventures as a venture builder."We invest to transform ideas into innovative businesses that reflect our passion for technology and growth. Our mission is to add real value to your project, going beyond code to deliver strategic direction, innovation, and impact," says Daniel Pisano, CGO of 87Labs.Expansion into the US MarketWith its processes and corporate culture already well-established, 87Labs has made significant progress in the Brazilian market, achieving a 75% increase in monthly revenue over the past year. The next goal is to reach a Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) of USD 150,000 in Brazil before focusing on international expansion."To achieve this, we plan to onboard at least two new strategic clients. Once we meet this milestone, we will direct our efforts toward the United States. We are projecting an Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of USD 2 million from current contracts and ongoing negotiations. Our goal is to double this figure by 2026, intensifying our presence in the US market starting in the second half of 2025," says Cruz.As part of its internationalization strategy, 87Labs plans to open a US office in the second half of 2025 , focusing on building a sales and post-sales team. Additionally, it aims to internationalize products from its investee companies, as it has already done with Vurdere, further expanding its reach in the US market and strengthening its global impact.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.