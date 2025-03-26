Redefining Supply Chains for the Future: HFS Research Recognizes Neo Tangent’s Middle-Office Transformation Model

Key insights on rethinking middle office for future-ready supply chains

HFS Research recognizes Neo Tangent as a leader in middle-office transformation, enabling agile, tech-driven supply chain orchestration for business impact.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HFS Research has featured Neo Tangent in its latest Point of View (POV) report, "Neo Tangent and the Future of Supply Chain Orchestration: Rethinking the Mid-Office," highlighting its pioneering approach to middle office transformation. The report positions Neo Tangent as a key enabler of supply chain agility, efficiency, and resilience in an era of increasing complexity and cost pressures.

As supply chains evolve beyond traditional front and back-office structures, Middle Office Orchestration has become essential for businesses seeking competitive advantage. HFS Research identifies Neo Tangent as a leader in this shift, leveraging deep industry expertise, strategic partnerships, and technology-driven solutions to deliver measurable business impact.

Key Takeaways from the HFS Report:

• Middle-office transformation is no longer optional – Businesses must integrate middle-office capabilities to drive operational efficiency, cost reduction, and resilience in global supply chains.

• Neo Tangent is an orchestrator, not just a service provider – Its model extends beyond traditional outsourcing, offering seamless integration across sourcing, procurement, logistics, and last-mile delivery.

• AI, automation, and analytics are driving real-time decision-making – Neo Tangent’s approach incorporates advanced technologies to optimize supply chain processes, improve demand forecasting, and mitigate risks.

• Third-party collaboration is becoming the norm – Over 60% of enterprises plan to engage external partners for supply chain centralization and transformation, making orchestration a critical capability.

• Measurable business impact – The report highlights Neo Tangent’s ability to drive cost-of-goods-sold (COGS) optimization, reduce inefficiencies, and enhance real-time supply chain visibility.

“In an era defined by rapid technological advancements and complex market dynamics, the ability to adapt and innovate is paramount,” said Ashish Chaturvedi, Supply Chain Practice Leader at HFS Research. He emphasizes that reimagining supply chain structures through integrated ecosystems, strategic value partnerships, and end-to-end service design is not just a necessity but a competitive advantage.

HFS Research emphasizes that businesses must take a structured approach to middle-office transformation—leveraging partners like Neo Tangent while ensuring seamless integration and data-driven decision-making.

The full HFS point of view article is now available now, to read the full article visit: https://www.hfsresearch.com/research/neo-tangent-rethinking/

