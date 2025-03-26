INTERX to Showcase Industrial AX Innovations at Hannover Messe 2025

INTERX, a leading innovator in Industrial AI Transformation from South Korea Fraunhofer Field Inspection in Seoul HM 2025 Special Event Speaker INTERX CTO, Hail Jung

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- INTERX (CEO Park Jung-Yoon), a leading innovator in Industrial AX ( AI Transformation ) from South Korea, will present its latest breakthroughs at Hannover Messe 2025 , taking place from March 31 to April 4. The company will spotlight its comprehensive AI-powered manufacturing solutions aimed at accelerating industrial digitalization and fostering global collaboration. INTERX will exhibit at Hall 14, Booth H60.AI in Industry : INTERX’s Comprehensive Industrial AX Total SolutionThe Hannover Messe 2025 will focus on the theme "AI in Industry," highlighting advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), smart factories, and robotics. In line with this, INTERX will introduce its ‘Industrial AX Total Solution’, a fully integrated suite designed to drive the next generation of autonomous manufacturing. Key features include:(1) AI-powered autonomous manufacturing software and hardware (KIT) solutions(2) Digital Twin integrated with AI solutions for manufacturing(3) Generative AI and Physical AI specialized for manufacturing(4) DataSpaces Platform for intelligent industrial networkingThe exhibition will feature a variety of live demonstrations and interactive programs, allowing visitors to experience firsthand how AI-driven manufacturing innovation is applied in real industrial settings. Industry experts will present use cases of AI in digital transformation, process optimization, quality prediction, and safety management, offering insight into the future of autonomous manufacturing. Additionally, INTERX will unveil its GEN.AI Server, a hardware-integrated platform for industry-specific generative AI, during a keynote presentation on the Industry 4.0 Stage. This session will also be live-streamed via the Hannover Messe official channel.International Research Collaborations & Joint SeminarINTERX will also host high-profile joint seminars in collaboration with globally recognized institutions, including Germany’s Fraunhofer Gesellschaft and Sony Semiconductor Solutions as well as key Korean public organizations. The seminar will cover:(1) On-Device AI application strategy based on Data Space(2) AI service for optimising manufacturing processes (Business Model)(3) Strategies for Autonomous manufacturing of SMEs(4) Implementing sensor-to-machine interoperability and circular manufacturing through AI-based AAS and DPP integrationSuccessful Korea-Germany R&D CollaborationA key highlight will be the presentation of research outcomes from INTERX’s collaboration with the Fraunhofer Institute. Since signing a technology research MOU at Hannover Messe 2022, INTERX and Fraunhofer have achieved the following milestones:(1) ‘SMART NOTCH’: Contactless Smart Sensor (2023)(2) ‘MODAI’ platform for on-device AI and DataSpaces (since 2024)In February 2025, Fraunhofer researchers visited South Korea to refine the project’s direction and assess its feasibility through field inspections.INTERX Driving the AI-Led Industrial Transformation“AI-based autonomous manufacturing will go beyond simple process automation and become a key driver of productivity and energy efficiency,” said Park Jung-yoon, CEO of INTERX. “At Hannover Messe 2025, we will showcase INTERX’s groundbreaking technologies and present practical solutions to accelerate the AI transformation of the global manufacturing industry.”INTERX's participation in the event is a testament to its position as a leading innovator in industrial AX and its commitment to driving the industry forward. Attendees can visit Hall 14, Booth H60 to learn more about INTERX's AI solutions and how they can benefit your businesses.For more information about INTERX and its participation in Hannover Messe 2025, please visit their website at www.interx.com

Fraunhofer Interview at INTERX Seoul

