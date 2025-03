Health and Fitness Club Market Size, Share | Industry Projected to Reach USD 202.78 Billion by 2030 at a 8.83% CAGR

The global health and fitness club market report covered key companies such as CrossFit, Equinox Group, SATS Group, Basic-Fit, Life Time, Inc., & Others.

PUNE, INDIA, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global health and fitness club market size was valued at USD 112.17 billion in 2023. The market is projected to reach USD 202.78 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 8.83% during the forecast period.Health and fitness clubs are centers equipped with advanced amenities to offer full-body wellness to health-conscious individuals. The demand for these clubs has increased in recent years as they improve their physical health and also offer programs that take care of their mental health. The growing percentage of the fitness-conscious population is one of the key factors that will accelerate market growth. Since sometimes, people cannot travel to far-off places to visit health and fitness centers, companies are offering these online services at nominal costs to cater to their fitness needs.๐‹๐ข๐ฌ๐ญ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐ž๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ:โ€ข 24 Hour Fitness USA, LLC (U.S.)โ€ข Gold's Gym International, Inc. (U.S.)โ€ข Life Time, Inc. (U.S)โ€ข Planet Fitness Franchising, LLC (U.S)โ€ข CrossFit, LLC (U.S)โ€ข The Bay Club Company (U.S)โ€ข Equinox Group (U.S)โ€ข CRUNCH FITNESS (U.S)โ€ข Basic-Fit (Netherlands)โ€ข SATS Group (Singapore)๐’๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐€๐ง๐š๐ฅ๐ฒ๐ฌ๐ข๐ฌ:Preference for Personalized Training to Increase Due to Rising Demand for Personal Attention and Expert AdviceBased on type, the market is segmented into personal training, group training, and self-training. The personal training segment dominates the global health and fitness club market share as more people seek personal attention and expert advice from personal trainers to enhance the results of their workouts.Individuals Aged 20-40 Years to Increase Service Demand Due to Growing Fitness ConsciousnessBased on age group, the market is divided into up to 20 years, between 20 and 40 years, 40 to 55 years, and over 55 years categories. The between 20 and 40 years segment might dominate the market during the forecast period as people in this age category are becoming more health conscious.With respect to region, the market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.๐๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ฌ๐ž ๐ƒ๐ž๐ญ๐š๐ข๐ฅ๐ž๐ ๐’๐ฎ๐ฆ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ฒ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐‘๐ž๐ฌ๐ž๐š๐ซ๐œ๐ก ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐“๐Ž๐‚:๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ ๐š๐œ๐ญ๐จ๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ƒ๐ซ๐ข๐ฏ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐‡๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐ข๐ญ๐ง๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐‚๐ฅ๐ฎ๐› ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ:Growing Health and Fitness Consciousness Among People to Amplify Market GrowthMore people are increasing their spending on various wellness programs as there has been a considerable rise in the awareness and importance of maintaining good health among people in recent years. This awareness grew tremendously after the COVID-19 pandemic, as having excellent immunity reduced peopleโ€™s chances of contracting the virus. This factor prompted many people to buy health and fitness club memberships to take better care of their health.However, high membership costs and a growing inclination toward home workouts may decline the health and fitness market growth.๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง๐š๐ฅ ๐ˆ๐ง๐ฌ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ:North America to Dominate Global Market Due to Increasing Prevalence of Chronic DiseasesNorth America dominated the global market in 2022 due to the growing incidence of chronic ailments, such as diabetes and obesity. North America dominated the global market in 2022 due to the growing incidence of chronic ailments, such as diabetes and obesity. Many people across the region are going to fitness centers to manage their weight effectively and improve their wellbeing.

Europe was one of the key health and fitness club markets in 2022 due to the growing setup of new health and fitness centers that offer a wide range of training programs and online services.

๐'๐ž๐œ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐Œ๐š๐ฃ๐จ๐ซ ๐ƒ๐ž๐ฏ๐ž๐ฅ๐จ๐ฉ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐†๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐‡๐ž๐š๐ฅ๐ญ๐ก ๐š๐ง๐ ๐ ๐ข๐ญ๐ง๐ž๐ฌ๐ฌ ๐‚๐ฅ๐ฎ๐› ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ:

May 2023โ€"Virtuagym, an Amsterdam-based digital health and fitness company, partnered with Hidden Profits Marketing, an Amsterdam-based advertising agency, to launch a product integration/solution to assist fitness studios and clubs in enhancing their lead management.

