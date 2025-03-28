Health and Fitness Club Market Size, Share | Industry Projected to Reach USD 202.78 Billion by 2030 at a 8.83% CAGR

The global health and fitness club market report covered key companies such as CrossFit, Equinox Group, SATS Group, Basic-Fit, Life Time, Inc., & Others.

PUNE, INDIA, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global health and fitness club market size was valued at USD 112.17 billion in 2023. The market is projected to reach USD 202.78 billion by 2030, recording a CAGR of 8.83% during the forecast period.Health and fitness clubs are centers equipped with advanced amenities to offer full-body wellness to health-conscious individuals. The demand for these clubs has increased in recent years as they improve their physical health and also offer programs that take care of their mental health. The growing percentage of the fitness-conscious population is one of the key factors that will accelerate market growth.Fortune Business Insights™ displays this information in a report titled "Health and Fitness Club Market SIze, Industry Share, Global Report, Growth and Forecast, 2025-2030."𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐏𝐃𝐅:𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱: By Type (Personal Training, Group Training, and Self-Training), By Age Group (Up to 20 Years, Between 20 and 40 Years, 40 to 55 Years, and Over 55 Years)𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗦𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:Key Market Players to Focus On Offering Online Services to Maintain DominanceSome of the key companies operating in the global health and fitness club market are increasing their focus on providing online services to reach more customers in remote areas. Since sometimes, people cannot travel to far-off places to visit health and fitness centers, companies are offering these online services at nominal costs to cater to their fitness needs.𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:• 24 Hour Fitness USA, LLC (U.S.)• Gold's Gym International, Inc. (U.S.)• Life Time, Inc. (U.S)• Planet Fitness Franchising, LLC (U.S)• CrossFit, LLC (U.S)• The Bay Club Company (U.S)• Equinox Group (U.S)• CRUNCH FITNESS (U.S)• Basic-Fit (Netherlands)• SATS Group (Singapore)𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:Preference for Personalized Training to Increase Due to Rising Demand for Personal Attention and Expert AdviceBased on type, the market is segmented into personal training, group training, and self-training. The personal training segment dominates the global health and fitness club market share as more people seek personal attention and expert advice from personal trainers to enhance the results of their workouts.Individuals Aged 20-40 Years to Increase Service Demand Due to Growing Fitness ConsciousnessBased on age group, the market is divided into up to 20 years, between 20 and 40 years, 40 to 55 years, and over 55 years categories. The between 20 and 40 years segment might dominate the market during the forecast period as people in this age category are becoming more health conscious.With respect to region, the market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐎𝐂:𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐂𝐥𝐮𝐛 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:Growing Health and Fitness Consciousness Among People to Amplify Market GrowthMore people are increasing their spending on various wellness programs as there has been a considerable rise in the awareness and importance of maintaining good health among people in recent years. This awareness grew tremendously after the COVID-19 pandemic, as having excellent immunity reduced people’s chances of contracting the virus. This factor prompted many people to buy health and fitness club memberships to take better care of their health.However, high membership costs and a growing inclination toward home workouts may decline the health and fitness market growth.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:North America to Dominate Global Market Due to Increasing Prevalence of Chronic DiseasesNorth America dominated the global market in 2022 due to the growing incidence of chronic ailments, such as diabetes and obesity. Many people across the region are going to fitness centers to manage their weight effectively and improve their wellbeing.Europe was one of the key health and fitness club markets in 2022 due to the growing setup of new health and fitness centers that offer a wide range of training programs and online services.𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐭𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐂𝐥𝐮𝐛 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:May 2023—Virtuagym, an Amsterdam-based digital health and fitness company, partnered with Hidden Profits Marketing, an Amsterdam-based advertising agency, to launch a product integration/solution to assist fitness studios and clubs in enhancing their lead management.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐐𝐮𝐨𝐭𝐞 𝐍𝐨𝐰:𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬: Gym Mats Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast, 2032 Home Fitness Equipment Market Share, Growth, Report, 2032

