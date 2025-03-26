Scribe Security Collaborates with National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence to Advance Software Supply Chain Security

Scribe Security Collaborates with NIST’s National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) to Advance Software Supply Chain Security

TEL AVIV, NON-US, ISRAEL, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scribe Security, a leading provider of software supply chain security solutions, is proud to collaborate with the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) on the Software Supply Chain and DevOps Security Practices project.

Strengthening DevSecOps through Continuous Assurance

Scribe Security joins a distinguished group of technology collaborators—including IBM, Microsoft, GitLab, and others—working alongside the NCCoE to develop a practical, risk-based approach for secure DevOps and software supply chain practices. The project aligns with key frameworks such as the Secure Software Development Framework (SSDF), Cybersecurity Supply Chain Risk Management (C-SCRM), and other government and industry guidance.

By applying these practices to real-world proof-of-concept scenarios, the project will help organizations better identify, assess, and mitigate cybersecurity risks throughout the software development lifecycle.

Scribe Security will contribute its expertise in continuous assurance and attestation-based software supply chain protection. The Scribe platform enables organizations to automate mitigation, prevention and compliance into their DevOps toolchains, allowing them to proactively protect the integrity of their software; enforce security guardrails throughout the SDLC; and ensure compliance with federal and industry mandates—without slowing down development.

“Scribe was founded to address a critical blind spot in modern cybersecurity: the growing complexity and vulnerability of the software supply chain,” said Rubi Arbel, CEO and Co-founder of Scribe Security. “We’re proud to collaborate on this important initiative to help define scalable best practices and shape real-world solutions that improve software integrity and resilience across industries.”

Project Overview

Scribe Security is working with the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST’s) National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) on the Software Supply Chain and DevOps Security Practices project. The project focuses on developing and documenting an applied risk-based approach and recommendations for secure DevOps and software supply chain practices consistent with the Secure Software Development Framework (SSDF), Cybersecurity Supply Chain Risk Management (C-SCRM), and other NIST, government, and industry guidance. This project will apply these DevSecOps practices in proof-of-concept use case scenarios. DevSecOps practices can help organizations identify, assess, and mitigate cybersecurity risks posed by the software supply chain. NIST does not evaluate commercial products under this consortium and does not endorse any product or service used. Additional information on this consortium can be found at NCCoE’s project page.

About the NCCoE

The National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE), a part of the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), is a collaborative hub where industry organizations, government agencies, and academic institutions work together to address businesses’ most pressing cybersecurity challenges. Through this collaboration, the NCCoE develops modular, adaptable example cybersecurity solutions demonstrating how to apply standards and best practices using commercially available technology. Information is available at: https://nccoe.nist.gov.

About Scribe Security

Scribe Security delivers a continuous assurance platform to secure software supply chains. The company’s attestation-based platform proactively secures every stage of the software development lifecycle—preventing tampering, automating compliance, and enforcing zero-trust policies across DevOps environments. Designed for modern, fast-paced development teams, Scribe helps enterprises achieve real-time visibility, provable software integrity, and regulatory compliance without disrupting developer velocity. Global financial institutions, cybersecurity vendors, and federal agencies rely on Scribe to secure their software factories and build trust into every release. Learn more at www.scribesecurity.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

